Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Kagiso Motse, a specialist physician and nephrologist who posted on Facebook recently that her training at medical school definitely did not prepare her for the current pandemic.
Handcuffs & photos the plot thickens for troubled socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
President West Kanye says he wants to be in the White House by January.
The Democratic Alliance's spokesperson on Health, Siviwe Gwarube, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about possible irregular expenditure linked to Covid-19 projects in the North West and Eastern Cape to the tune of millions.
CEO of Naptosa in the Western Cape, David Millar and Sadtu's national General Secretary, Mugwena Maluleke speak to Refilwe Moloto about their concerns now that the Education Department has given the green light for grade 6 and 11 learners to return to schools.
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.
Soupathon 1000 is an initiative that aims to feed those in need. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wesley Moodly from the the NPO Community and Food. He has been helping Soupathon 1000 identifying and distributing soup to communities in need.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ajax CapeTown's Thabiso 'Shooz' Mekuto about the effect of Covid-19 lockdown on local football, his team and the future of clubs struggling financially.
What does it take to make your own pasta at home using just flour, eggs and water? Lester Kiewit, standing in for Refilwe Moloto, speaks to Katharina Thieme-Schiess, director and co-owner of Pasta Factory.
Professor Steven Robins is struggling to get a message across to the many people who are running and cycling without wearing facemasks, that it's not about their own health being at stake but that of others. He shares his story with Lester Kiewit, standing in for Refilwe Moloto.