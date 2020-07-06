The World View - A Record Increase In Covid Cases

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has found that John Hlophe has a case to answer regarding his alleged assault of a fellow judge. 6 July 2020 6:38 PM
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds o... 6 July 2020 4:55 PM
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 1... 6 July 2020 3:24 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears." 6 July 2020 7:22 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers Research now shows that there is a different curve that applies to the life cycle of a canine compared to humans. 6 July 2020 10:58 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View - A Record Increase In Covid Cases

The World View - A Record Increase In Covid Cases

6 July 2020 7:59 AM

Handcuffs & photos the plot thickens for troubled socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

President West Kanye says he wants to be in the White House by January. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Covid-19: Medical school didn't prepare me for this

6 July 2020 8:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Kagiso Motse, a specialist physician and nephrologist who posted on Facebook recently that her training at medical school definitely did not prepare her for the current pandemic.

#IFQSAT:

6 July 2020 7:38 AM
Questions over multi-million Rand Covid projects in North West and Eastern Cape

6 July 2020 7:35 AM

The Democratic Alliance's spokesperson on Health, Siviwe Gwarube, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about possible irregular expenditure linked to Covid-19 projects in the North West and Eastern Cape to the tune of millions. 

Naptosa and Sadtu on more learners returning to class today

6 July 2020 7:28 AM

CEO of Naptosa in the Western Cape, David Millar and Sadtu's national General Secretary, Mugwena Maluleke speak to Refilwe Moloto about their concerns now that the Education Department has given the green light for grade 6 and 11 learners to return to schools.

The Social Rundown

6 July 2020 7:12 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

Soupathon 1000 CT catering kitchen makes soup for those in need

6 July 2020 7:03 AM

Soupathon 1000 is an initiative that aims to feed those in need. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wesley Moodly from the the  NPO Community and Food. He has been helping Soupathon 1000 identifying and distributing soup to communities in need.

How lockdown has affected Ajax CT and local football

3 July 2020 8:52 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ajax CapeTown's Thabiso ‘Shooz’ Mekuto about the effect of Covid-19 lockdown on local football, his team and the future of clubs struggling financially.

Chefs Corner - tips from Pasta Factory on how to make your own at home

3 July 2020 8:35 AM

What does it take to make your own pasta at home using just flour, eggs and water? Lester Kiewit, standing in for Refilwe Moloto, speaks to  Katharina Thieme-Schiess, director and co-owner of Pasta Factory.

One man's mission to get people to mask up for everybody's sake

3 July 2020 8:23 AM

Professor Steven Robins is struggling to get a message across to the many people who are running and cycling without wearing facemasks, that it's not about their own health being at stake but that of others. He shares his story with Lester Kiewit, standing in for Refilwe Moloto.

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:37 PM

Regeneron COVID-19 treatment enters final stage trials

6 July 2020 7:04 PM

