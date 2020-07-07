People have no fogging clue how to drive in fog

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:56
Black Botanists Week- What is it all about?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Proffesor Nox Makunga
Today at 13:20
Just how ready are ECD's to reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Eric Atmore - Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Ce
Today at 13:36
UJ engineers develop 3D-printed ventilator that supports multiple patients
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Nkosinathi Madushele
Today at 13:45
Science and Tech - maths support via Whatsapp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristen Thompson
Today at 14:10
Family Matters - what is the benefit of a post-matric year? Reddam launches new offering
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sheena Crawford-Kempster
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Richard Brokensha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Brokensha
Today at 15:10
Cafe Chameleon, a Cape Town restaurant, is the first to win a court case against an insurer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Cash as legal tender - must stores accept it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Van Heerden
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:40
South African cops need linguistic training – urgently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zakeera Docrat - Postdoctoral research fellow (Forensic Linguistics/ Language and Law) at Rhodes University
Today at 15:50
Opening up theatres again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 16:10
‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Barnes - ER Doctor
Today at 16:20
Back to school when you have a blended family?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Neetling - Family law Attorney
Today at 16:55
Life Kingsbury Hospital and “good news” stories of patients intubated/ventilated and recovering
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leila Suleman
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 Modeling at UWC -
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Nico Orce - Nuclear Physics at UWC
Today at 17:20
Sport and taking the knee - how much of a difference it makes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports writer
Today at 17:46
I have Brown Skin and Curly Hair
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Theunissen - Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
How private equity is dealing with the Covid-19 crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Hayward-Butt - CEO at Ethos Capital
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
Latest Local
From meth to marathons: SA man shares his journey of hope and recovery Restauranteur Costa Carastavrakis shares his incredible story of addiction recovery with CapeTalk's Zain Johnson. 7 July 2020 12:49 PM
DA launches unit to help secure convictions in farm attack cases The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a nation-wide court watching briefs unit as a means to put farm attackers behind bars. 7 July 2020 12:44 PM
FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why... 7 July 2020 12:00 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears." 6 July 2020 7:22 PM
FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why... 7 July 2020 12:00 PM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers Research now shows that there is a different curve that applies to the life cycle of a canine compared to humans. 6 July 2020 10:58 AM
Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy. 4 July 2020 12:48 PM
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
People have no fogging clue how to drive in fog

People have no fogging clue how to drive in fog

7 July 2020 7:03 AM

Unlike some countries where fog is a routine phenomenon to take into account when driving, it doesn't happen often enough here in South Africa that motorists know what additional safety precautions to consider when taking to the road. Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Automobile Association's Layton Beard.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Business Ignite - Call for entries

7 July 2020 9:05 AM

Guest: Matsi Modise Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coronavirus pandemic might not have originated in China

7 July 2020 8:25 AM

Spanish virologists say they found Covid-19 in samples of waste water in March 2019, nine months before the disease was seen in China. Scientists around the world have made similar findings. Professor Tom Jefferson, of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford University, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the likelihood that Covid-19 did not originate in China.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Mkhize on SA's imminent surge in Covid-19 infections

7 July 2020 7:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize about concerns that Gauteng is becoming the Covid-19 epicentre of SA again, as we expect to see a surge in infections in the next two months.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Six Fourty Feature: FNB puts end to email bank statements

7 July 2020 7:09 AM

Cliff De Wit, co-founder of Dexterity Digital talks to Refilwe Moloto about the security reasons that may have influenced FNB to stop emailing bank statements to certain clients.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

7 July 2020 6:59 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: Medical school didn't prepare me for this

6 July 2020 8:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Kagiso Motse, a specialist physician and nephrologist who posted on Facebook recently that her training at medical school definitely did not prepare her for the current pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Record Increase In Covid Cases

6 July 2020 7:59 AM

Handcuffs & photos the plot thickens for troubled socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

President West Kanye says he wants to be in the White House by January. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

6 July 2020 7:38 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Questions over multi-million Rand Covid projects in North West and Eastern Cape

6 July 2020 7:35 AM

The Democratic Alliance's spokesperson on Health, Siviwe Gwarube, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about possible irregular expenditure linked to Covid-19 projects in the North West and Eastern Cape to the tune of millions. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles

Business Entertainment

Did Covid-19 originate in Wuhan? Scientific evidence proves this may not be true

World

Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do

Local Lifestyle

Dis-Chem found guilty of contravening Competition Act over face mask prices

7 July 2020 12:39 PM

Health Ombud Makgoba to join international COVID-19 vaccine monitoring panel

7 July 2020 11:58 AM

Dept gets preliminary report on alleged rape of girl (2) at Pretoria hospital

7 July 2020 11:12 AM

