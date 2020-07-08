Why is VBS gatekeeper an unknown entity in its looting?

Investigative journalist Pauli Van Wyk speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the arrest of looted VBS Chief Financial Officer, Philip Truter and why he has been in the shadows in this high profile investigation.
Theme of the week: Palate Cleansers
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)
Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where scheming rivals, high stakes and onstage mishaps test their bond.
Starring: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan
Song on standby: Double Trouble
Modern Love (Amazon Prime)
This anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on the human connection. Each episode brings to life a different story that has been inspired by The New York Times' popular column of the same name.
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey
Run (Showmax)
A woman whose humdrum life gets turned upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfil the pact they made 17 years earlier.
Starring: Merrit Weaver, Domhnall Gleeson
Ryan Johnson, a National Geographic Shark expert, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of unique footage he shot of a Great White Shark attacking a Humpback Whale.
Holocaust thanks a survivor tracks down the US soldier who saved her.
Destination Barbados where working from home means working on the beach.
The return of upbeat music as shown in the pop charts.
Dr Rajesh Patel, Head of Benefit and Risk at the Board of Healthcare Funders talks to Refilwe Moloto about why they are warning people to carefully consider going for elective surgeries now that they are allowed again, under Covid-19 regulations.
The City defines "anti-social behaviour" to include anyone "acting in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons including alcohol abuse, drug and substance misuse and dealing, possession of drugs, illegal possession of firearms, intimidation, harassment, gangsterism, vandalism, abuse and sexual harassment".
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.
In previous times, Cape Town has been able to avoid loadshedding due to spare generating capacity at Steenbras dam, or at least staved off the full brunt of loadshedding. But the power plant has out of service for maintenance, and was was due to have been completed by May 2020, but we understand there have been delays and that the maintenance work has therefore not yet been completed. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Phindile Maxiti, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change.
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.
Refilwe speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha Eskom national Spokesperson