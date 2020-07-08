Wednesday Panel: Fallout over pay increase for Wesgro CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
Addressing the power challenge for remote workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Freer - Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack. 9 July 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] I've tested positive for Covid-19, anyone can get it: Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced that he's tested positive for the coronavirus. 8 July 2020 3:07 PM
VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm' Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet. 8 July 2020 7:28 AM
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover' For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent. 8 July 2020 1:35 PM
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards. 8 July 2020 10:23 AM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Wednesday Panel: Fallout over pay increase for Wesgro CEO

Wednesday Panel: Fallout over pay increase for Wesgro CEO

8 July 2020 8:41 AM

The board at Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency board, approved an increase of R427 000 for its CEO Tim Harris, making his salary R2.5 million. But this has led to resignations and a host of allegations swirling around its legitimacy. Resigned board chair Brian Figaji and the GOOD Party's Brett Herron share their perspectives with Refilwe Moloto.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Chance' of loadshedding this evening?

9 July 2020 8:56 AM

Refilwe speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha Eskom national Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

9 July 2020 8:41 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cutbacks in the media industry - what about your news?

9 July 2020 8:36 AM

Guest: Prof Anton Harber Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Conflicting Covid News

9 July 2020 7:54 AM

Riots In Belgrade some Serbians have reacted badly to a possible lockdown.

The return of Cricket albeit briefly in a soggy Southampton.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

9 July 2020 7:43 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Call for SA government to act against increasing ISIS threat in northern Mozambique

9 July 2020 7:34 AM

The Democratic Alliance's Kobus Meiring explains to Refilwe Moloto, why he has called on Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to redeploy the SANDF from lockdown duties at home, to the ISIS terrorist threat in northern Mozambique.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

9 July 2020 7:29 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi talks up in smoke after leader's home bombed

9 July 2020 7:24 AM

Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack in the taxi industry has stalled crucial talks between Cata, Codeta, Santaco and local government to end the bloodshed which has seen 40 people killed since the start of the year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays – Remote medicine

9 July 2020 7:05 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Buy an SPCA dog mask but not a mask for your dog

9 July 2020 7:01 AM

They are available at both the Grassy Park and Plumstead Vet Shops at R50 each or via

www.shopcapespca.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front

Business

W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill

Local Politics

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

Business

EWN Highlights

CoJ: We are not digging up 1 million gravesites for COVID-19

9 July 2020 6:01 PM

WC lashed by strong winds & heavy rain, Gauteng braces for cold front

9 July 2020 5:56 PM

City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021

9 July 2020 5:25 PM

