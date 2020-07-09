Refilwe speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha Eskom national SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
Guest: Prof Anton Harber Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University.
Riots In Belgrade some Serbians have reacted badly to a possible lockdown.
The return of Cricket albeit briefly in a soggy Southampton.
The Democratic Alliance's Kobus Meiring explains to Refilwe Moloto, why he has called on Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to redeploy the SANDF from lockdown duties at home, to the ISIS terrorist threat in northern Mozambique.
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.
Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack in the taxi industry has stalled crucial talks between Cata, Codeta, Santaco and local government to end the bloodshed which has seen 40 people killed since the start of the year.
Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
