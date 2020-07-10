Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) is running a silent art auction on its Facebook page in order to finance more life-changing su... 10 July 2020 4:38 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its "Hunger Virus" report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week Gauteng Premier David Makhura is the latest provincial leader to test positive for the coronavirus. 10 July 2020 2:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive' The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says. 10 July 2020 11:48 AM
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask! This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views. 10 July 2020 10:26 AM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker. 10 July 2020 1:33 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT:

#IFQSAT:

10 July 2020 7:42 AM


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Binge Club

10 July 2020 8:39 AM

Theme of the week: Palate Cleansers 

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)

Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where scheming rivals, high stakes and onstage mishaps test their bond. 
Starring: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan

Song on standby: Double Trouble

Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

This anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on the human connection. Each episode brings to life a different story that has been inspired by The New York Times' popular column of the same name.
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey

Run (Showmax)

A woman whose humdrum life gets turned upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfil the pact they made 17 years earlier. 
Starring: Merrit Weaver, Domhnall Gleeson

Shark filmed attacking whale for the first time

10 July 2020 8:29 AM

Ryan Johnson, a National Geographic Shark expert, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of unique footage he shot of a Great White Shark attacking a Humpback Whale. 

The World View - Pandemic Hunger

10 July 2020 8:01 AM

Holocaust thanks a survivor tracks down the US soldier who saved her.

Destination Barbados where working from home means working on the beach.

The return of upbeat music as shown in the pop charts. 

Board of Healthcare Funders warns agains elective surgeries

10 July 2020 7:40 AM

Dr Rajesh Patel, Head of Benefit and Risk at the Board of Healthcare Funders talks to Refilwe Moloto about why they are warning people to carefully consider going for elective surgeries now that they are allowed again, under Covid-19 regulations.

Anti-social behaviour" could cost offenders City housing opportunity

10 July 2020 7:24 AM

The City defines "anti-social behaviour" to include anyone "acting in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons including alcohol abuse, drug and substance misuse and dealing, possession of drugs, illegal possession of firearms, intimidation, harassment, gangsterism, vandalism, abuse and sexual harassment".

Everyday Xhosa - isithuthuthu

10 July 2020 7:08 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent  at Everyday Xhosa.

Generating capacity from Steenbras Dam explained

10 July 2020 7:02 AM

In previous times, Cape Town has been able to avoid loadshedding due to spare generating capacity at Steenbras dam, or at least staved off the full brunt of loadshedding. But the power plant has out of service for maintenance, and was was due to have been completed by May 2020, but we understand there have been delays and that the maintenance work has therefore not yet been completed. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Phindile Maxiti, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change.

The Social Rundown

10 July 2020 7:00 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

Chance' of loadshedding this evening?

9 July 2020 8:56 AM

Refilwe speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha Eskom national Spokesperson 

Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale

Lifestyle

Eskom implements Stage 2 from midday - check your CT load shedding schedule here

Local

South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam

Business World Opinion Local Africa

Fauci says likely some degree of aerosol transmission of new coronavirus

10 July 2020 6:19 PM

New York paints Black Lives Matter sign outside Trump Tower

10 July 2020 6:15 PM

Dis-Chem: Gauteng's COVID-19 cases have put strain on our testing labs

10 July 2020 6:13 PM

