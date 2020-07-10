The Binge Club

Theme of the week: Palate Cleansers



Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)



Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where scheming rivals, high stakes and onstage mishaps test their bond.

Starring: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan



Song on standby: Double Trouble



Modern Love (Amazon Prime)



This anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on the human connection. Each episode brings to life a different story that has been inspired by The New York Times' popular column of the same name.

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey



Run (Showmax)



A woman whose humdrum life gets turned upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfil the pact they made 17 years earlier.

Starring: Merrit Weaver, Domhnall Gleeson