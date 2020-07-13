Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:20
Alcohol ban - where to now for restaurants?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 13:32
Eat Out Restaurant News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 14:10
Jason Staggie and the story of the Hard Livings
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Staggie
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Luca Hart
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Luca Hart
Today at 15:10
Booze ban.. again.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 15:20
The Covid-19 Storm: was it avoidable?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits
Today at 15:40
Ofentse Mokwena | Why does a looming truck driver strike signal an industry in crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Transport Economist, Lecturer, and Researcher at the North West University
Today at 15:50
Donor fatigue sets in - but Ladles of Love continue to do incredible work!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 16:10
CAS COOVADIA: With brave leadership our story can be one of hope and recovery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia
Today at 16:20
The start to the PSL and the fight with SAFA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Comitis - Chairman at Cape Town City F.C.
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Volkswagen Amarok Canyon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The leisure travel flip flop
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Insider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
South African musicians join forces to encourage unity, resilience, and action
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola - Lead singer at Freshlyground
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
Latest Local
Truck drivers angry at government's silence on employment of foreign nationals Fleetwatch editor Patrick O'Leary says the truck driver's union ATDF may have lost control of its members. 13 July 2020 12:45 PM
Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect. 12 July 2020 8:40 PM
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
View all Local
If we don't change our behaviour Covid regulations are meaningless, says analyst Institute for Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu says a balance between a State-led and market-led approach in the country is needed. 13 July 2020 7:49 AM
Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect. 12 July 2020 8:40 PM
6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restr... 12 July 2020 1:08 PM
View all Politics
Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker Diageo SA, producers of household liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Ciroc, and Tanqueray, says the ban will have a d... 13 July 2020 11:29 AM
6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restr... 12 July 2020 1:08 PM
Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations. 11 July 2020 1:10 PM
View all Business
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT:

#IFQSAT:

13 July 2020 7:36 AM


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies China

13 July 2020 8:53 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Business Ignite

13 July 2020 8:28 AM

Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA is in grip of Covid-19 storm

13 July 2020 8:24 AM

Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, Shabir Madhi, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns raised by the President that South Africa is now in the midst of the Covid-19 storm, and that the virus may pose a greater airborne threat than initially thought.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Searching The English Channel

13 July 2020 8:02 AM

The Bosnian massacre remembered 25 years after Srebrenica.

An Anglo-Irish legend lamenting the death of soccer icon Jack Charlton. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trucking industry at the mercy of threats?

13 July 2020 7:34 AM

Editor of Fleetwatch, Patrick O'Leary, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about threats and challenges facing the truck industry which have emerged in recent weeks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to Ramaphosa's June 12 address to the nation

13 July 2020 7:22 AM

Sanusha Naidu of the Institute for Global Dialogue speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the legality of government’s immediate alcohol ban, and what President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement to the nation on June 12 says about the government still walking a fine line between saving lives and livelihoods as we see a spike in Covid-19 infections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

13 July 2020 7:01 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Mondays: The fight for women’s equality in domestic relationships

13 July 2020 6:59 AM

The current South African law stipulates that only women who are recognised as spouses have the right to claim inheritance and maintenance in instances where their partner dies without a will. But this could all change soon in a landmark case. 

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Director at MDW Incorporated, specialist in estates about what we can expect.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sutherland a wintry wonderland cut off from the world

13 July 2020 6:55 AM

The town of Sutherland is known for being the home of South Africa's astronomical observatories, but also for their bitterly cold winters each year.

The residents there are quite reliant on tourists who want to experience the clear night skies and the snow, but with the lockdown restrictions, many are unable to visit them due to the need to cross provincial borders. Thankfully, engineers working on the installation of wind turbines have kept them afloat.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jurg Wagenaar, a guest house and campsite owner who also runs an amateur stargazing facility in the Northern Cape town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Zindzi Mandela, SA ambassador to Denmark, dies

Local

Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker

Local Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Strong winds flatten and overturn temp classrooms at Strand school

13 July 2020 1:18 PM

President Ramaphosa mourns 'icon of transformation' Zindzi Mandela

13 July 2020 12:22 PM

Santaco welcomes Ramaphosa's announcement on taxi carrying capacity

13 July 2020 11:47 AM

