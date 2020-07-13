Nedbank Business Ignite

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
Alcohol ban - where to now for restaurants?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
125
Today at 13:32
Eat Out Restaurant News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 14:10
Jason Staggie and the story of the Hard Livings
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Staggie
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Luca Hart
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Luca Hart
Today at 15:10
Booze ban.. again.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 15:20
The Covid-19 Storm: was it avoidable?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits
Today at 15:40
Ofentse Mokwena | Why does a looming truck driver strike signal an industry in crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Transport Economist, Lecturer, and Researcher at the North West University
Today at 15:50
Donor fatigue sets in - but Ladles of Love continue to do incredible work!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 16:10
CAS COOVADIA: With brave leadership our story can be one of hope and recovery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia
Today at 16:20
The start to the PSL and the fight with SAFA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Comitis - Chairman at Cape Town City F.C.
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Volkswagen Amarok Canyon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The leisure travel flip flop
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Insider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
South African musicians join forces to encourage unity, resilience, and action
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola - Lead singer at Freshlyground
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
