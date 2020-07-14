SA's growing hunger crisis

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:32
City Nature Reserves - when will they reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julia Wood - Biodiversity Manager at City of Cape Town
Guests
Julia Wood - Biodiversity Manager at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:10
The Friendship Bench provides support to mental health patients
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Ruth Verhey
Guests
Dr Ruth Verhey
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Branton Charles
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Branton Charles
Guests
Branton Charles
Today at 15:10
Alcohol ban and taxi capacity: Govt is going about it wrong, say experts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 15:20
Wandile Sihlobo | When it comes to SA's farming plans, the devil is in the implementation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 15:40
What is happening with SAA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 15:50
EFF councillor tweeting as Tracy Zille
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert at ...
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert at ...
Today at 16:10
Trauma and the alcohol ban in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Humankind: A New History of Human Nature by Rutger Bregman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rutger Bregman
Guests
Rutger Bregman
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Covid:19: The danger of overfilled taxi's.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel
Guests
Jeremy Nel
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Healther Tom
Guests
Healther Tom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
