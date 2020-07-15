The World View - The US Death Penalty Returns

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Closing of schools will be decided by Cabinet – Education Department
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:10
Should we save the school year?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jonathan Jansen- Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:10
The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) said that it would be taking legal action against anyone who tried to disrupt schooling.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:15
Scientists push WHO over virus status- Is is Airborne?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lidia Morawska, Professor of atmospheric sciences and environmental engineering at Queensland Uni.
Today at 12:15
DA calls for final year teaching students to assist at under-capacitated schools
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Today at 12:23
Fita back in court to appeal dismissal of tobacco case against
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Today at 12:23
Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over tobacco ban
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Theto Mahlakoana
Theto Mahlakoana - at EWN
Today at 12:27
Lift The Ban - Tobacco industry urges SA to sign petition.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zacharia Motsumi South African Tobacco Transformation Alliance Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Cecil Rhodes 'beheaded' at Cape Town monument
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chulumanco Nkasela - member at Black People’s National Crisis Committe
Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks
Today at 12:37
Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster media briefing underway- Dip In.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
SAA business rescue plan approved, DPE to work on launching new airline
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 12:40
Record year for creation of BPO jobs
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clayton Williams - Chief Skills officer for the Western Cape at Business Processing Enabling South Africa (Bpesa)
Today at 12:41
Creditors approve SAA’s business rescue plan as the airline gets a new interim boss
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Black players take a stand- South African Cricket Update
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stuart Hess- Sport Writer
Today at 12:45
Erdogan Turns Hagia Sophia Into a Mosque: Islamists Rejoice, Trump Is Silent and Turkey’s Opposition Won’t Be Distracte
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Louis Fishman - Assistant Prof at Brooklyn College
Today at 12:52
Experience Durban July as it gallops into your virtual space.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stephen Marshall- Gold Circle marketing executive.
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: POPI & easy software compliance for companies of all sizes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Today at 13:20
SA architect leads the pack at international awards ceremony
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jaco Booyens
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Internet of things
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Latest Local
SANParks: Lion's Head and Boulders Beach only areas along TMNP that remain shut Lion's Head and Boulders Beach are the only areas along Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) where visitors are still not permitted... 14 July 2020 6:46 PM
[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk? Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity. 14 July 2020 6:11 PM
[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk? Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity. 14 July 2020 6:11 PM
View all Local
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - The US Death Penalty Returns

The World View - The US Death Penalty Returns

15 July 2020 7:53 AM

Hi Tech decisions the UK bans Huawei will other nations do the same.

An English pub’s proximity deterrent a way of keeping drinkers at bay. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias

15 July 2020 8:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to entrepreneur Ian Fuhr about why he says ending racism in business is an economic imperative... "We cannot wait for government. As business leaders, we need to solve our economic crisis ourselves." He shares some tips for corporate SA that applies to us all. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Resilience Jiu-Jitsu Academy

15 July 2020 8:22 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Resilience Jiu-Jitsu Academy as a finalist, placing Thaabiet Domingo on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

15 July 2020 7:45 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Treasury on whether government will help struggling business beyond July 31

15 July 2020 7:42 AM

Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat speaks to Refilwe Moloto about factors to be considered when extending further assistance to struggling businesses, hard hit by the lockdown, as government's current measures come to an end on July 31, just as the country sees a rise in Covid-19 infections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DPE on next move to get SAA back in the air

15 July 2020 7:20 AM

Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the way forward for SAA and where the funding will come from to get it off the ground, now that creditors have voted to not liquidate the national carrier.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

15 July 2020 7:16 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesdays: Leisure travel still off limits - how long can they survive?

15 July 2020 7:01 AM

In this edition of Wanderlust Wednesdays we take a look at the state of our leisure travel sector and joining Refilwe Moloto on the line is Christelle Grohmann, Director of the specialist tourism unit at BDO South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture with UN Secretary General

15 July 2020 6:56 AM

The UN Secretary General António Guterres will be delivering the first-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture this Saturday 18 July at 3pm SA time, and the theme will be "Tackling the inequality pandemic: A new social contract for a new era. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Think twice before signing a Covid-19 fine

14 July 2020 8:41 AM

Paying an admission of guilt fine is not necessarily in your best interest. It might seem like an easy way out, but until government amends legislation you will be a convicted criminal from then on. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Howard Dembovsky of the Justice Project SA, about the law and your rights.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

Business Opinion

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Amla: Black lives matter because we're all black

15 July 2020 11:47 AM

LIVE BLOG: Justice, Crime Prevention ministers brief nation on COVID-19 regulations

15 July 2020 11:36 AM

Seeking certainty on schools, Motshekga to meet all basic education stakeholders

15 July 2020 11:24 AM

