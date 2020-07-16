The Social Rundown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:17
Dr Keith Cloete on WC deaths stabilising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:33
Anthony Leeming & Sisha Ntshona
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Moderation is Key to Unlocking the Alcohol Abuse Issue in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Ask Africa Covid survey
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
WENDY ALBERTS: Massacre of jobs at SA's top restaurants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 12:27
DANEEL KNOETZE: Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 12:37
LEE WALLIS: CT medical students step in to volunteer during Covid-19 pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Lee Wallis - Head at Emergency Medicine at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:40
ANTHONY TURTON: Sewage could be used to tell where Covid-19 hotspots are
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Anthony Turton
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Loadshedding and WiFi: How to keep the internet on when the power goes off
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Lockdown Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Social Rundown

The Social Rundown

16 July 2020 6:55 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: new findings on SA's unemployment and hunger

16 July 2020 8:41 AM

The National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS) Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey(CRAM) study is the largest non-medical Covid-19  research project which is currently underway in South Africa, and they released some statistics yesterday in a webinar, detailing the extend of unemployment and hunger in the country. Prof Daniela Casale and Dr Nic Spaull make sense of the research with Refilwe Moloto.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GUDGU

16 July 2020 8:23 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced GUDGU as a finalist, placing co-director Viljoen de Kock on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Iran’s Mystery Mishaps

16 July 2020 7:58 AM

A black lives matter statue a British protestor has been immortalised.
 
Norway’s death shortage an unusual side effect of the Nordic pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

16 July 2020 7:45 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New IPID boss selection process under fire

16 July 2020 7:40 AM

The Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister for Police, Andrew Whitfield, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why they are concerned about the appointment of Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng as the new head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery health on alcohol ban benefits

16 July 2020 7:24 AM

Dr Ryan Noach, the Chief Executive of Discovery Health speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the benefits of the alcohol ban, but also why it is not a permanent solution as he predicts a steady rise in infection rates.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays - Sustainable Streetwear

16 July 2020 7:00 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How many probiotics should you take?

16 July 2020 6:57 AM

Probiotics: yea or nay? Gut health is said to be the next frontier in medicine. Do you stand to benefit from taking them daily? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias

15 July 2020 8:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to entrepreneur Ian Fuhr about why he says ending racism in business is an economic imperative... "We cannot wait for government. As business leaders, we need to solve our economic crisis ourselves." He shares some tips for corporate SA that applies to us all. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Discovery Health CEO says he backs short-term alcohol ban and here's why

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

SA COVID-19 cases breach 300,000 mark

16 July 2020 9:31 AM

Two girls, aged 1 and 5, allegedly raped by boy (14) in Pietermaritzburg

16 July 2020 9:26 AM

Ramaphosa: Cabinet is discussing whether schools should remain open

16 July 2020 8:54 AM

