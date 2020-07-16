New IPID boss selection process under fire

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:17
Dr Keith Cloete on WC deaths stabilising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:33
Anthony Leeming & Sisha Ntshona
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Moderation is Key to Unlocking the Alcohol Abuse Issue in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Ask Africa Covid survey
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
WENDY ALBERTS: Massacre of jobs at SA's top restaurants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 12:27
DANEEL KNOETZE: Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 12:37
LEE WALLIS: CT medical students step in to volunteer during Covid-19 pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Professor Lee Wallis - Head at Emergency Medicine at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:40
ANTHONY TURTON: Sewage could be used to tell where Covid-19 hotspots are
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Professor Anthony Turton
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Loadshedding and WiFi: How to keep the internet on when the power goes off
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Lockdown Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
