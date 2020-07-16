Today at 10:08 Deutsche Welle Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:17 Dr Keith Cloete on WC deaths stabilising Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 10:33 Anthony Leeming & Sisha Ntshona Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:45 Moderation is Key to Unlocking the Alcohol Abuse Issue in SA Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Jan Vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 11:32 Ask Africa Covid survey Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 12:15 WENDY ALBERTS: Massacre of jobs at SA's top restaurants The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

Today at 12:27 DANEEL KNOETZE: Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Daneel Knoetze

Today at 12:37 LEE WALLIS: CT medical students step in to volunteer during Covid-19 pandemic The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Professor Lee Wallis - Head at Emergency Medicine at Stellenbosch University

Today at 12:40 ANTHONY TURTON: Sewage could be used to tell where Covid-19 hotspots are The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Professor Anthony Turton

Today at 12:45 Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Loadshedding and WiFi: How to keep the internet on when the power goes off The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

Today at 12:52 JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent

Today at 13:32 Greener Living - Lockdown Gardening with Cherise Viljoen Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

