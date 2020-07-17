Free coding course and paid internship offered to youth by Life Choices Academy

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan Geel from Life Choices Academy, an NPO which works mainly with youth from the communities of the Cape Flats to ensure they have a fair chance in life. They are offering a year-long coding boot camp, which will include six month paid internship at a local business.
Transport Economist, Ofentse Mokwena talks to Refilwe Moloto about the government's intention to bail SAA out at the cost of billions while our economy takes a battering because of Covid-19.
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.
Today’s isiXhosa word is THUTHUZELA, T-H-U-T-H-U-Z-E-L-A, it means to comfort a person who’s in pain or grieving. Something we find ourselves doing at an ever increasing rate. Of late it seems every other day somebody I know loses a loved one to COVID-19.
There are many more I don’t know personally, but I figure in times like these we should reach out and THUTHUZELA (comfort) anybody who needs it, whether we know them or not. I think this is one of those unique opportunities where we can restore faith in humanity and from a South African perspective, show that Ubuntu is not a meaningless cliché from beer advertisements. The stories are quite heartbreaking, all those people dying alone, away from their families Refiloe.
We need to THUTHUZELA each other. It’s the only thing to do in the current situation.
Before I forget, I will need lots of THUTHUZELARING If Manchester United don’t finish in the top four, and end up missing out on the Champions League next season.
The National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS) Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey(CRAM) study is the largest non-medical Covid-19 research project which is currently underway in South Africa, and they released some statistics yesterday in a webinar, detailing the extend of unemployment and hunger in the country. Prof Daniela Casale and Dr Nic Spaull make sense of the research with Refilwe Moloto.
The Democratic Alliance's Shadow Minister for Police, Andrew Whitfield, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why they are concerned about the appointment of Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng as the new head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).