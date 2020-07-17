Free coding course and paid internship offered to youth by Life Choices Academy

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.



Today’s isiXhosa word is THUTHUZELA, T-H-U-T-H-U-Z-E-L-A, it means to comfort a person who’s in pain or grieving. Something we find ourselves doing at an ever increasing rate. Of late it seems every other day somebody I know loses a loved one to COVID-19.



There are many more I don’t know personally, but I figure in times like these we should reach out and THUTHUZELA (comfort) anybody who needs it, whether we know them or not. I think this is one of those unique opportunities where we can restore faith in humanity and from a South African perspective, show that Ubuntu is not a meaningless cliché from beer advertisements. The stories are quite heartbreaking, all those people dying alone, away from their families Refiloe.



We need to THUTHUZELA each other. It’s the only thing to do in the current situation.



Before I forget, I will need lots of THUTHUZELARING If Manchester United don’t finish in the top four, and end up missing out on the Champions League next season.

