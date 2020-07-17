Portfolio committee finally tackles national lotteries commission

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Today at 12:05
Clip: Ramaphosa hails Mandela family's 'important gesture' that Zindzi had tested positive for Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:06
Hamba kahle Mkhonto! Zindzi Mandela to be buried next to her mum, Winnie.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:09
Clip: Close family friend and EFF Leader, Julius Malema speaks about the late Zindzi Mandela
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Clip: Son Zondwa and sister Zenani lead family at Zindzi Mandela funeral
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:11
Clip: The National Director of Public Prosecutions opened a webinar session of the Attorneys General Alliance Africa on Thursday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:12
Batohi: Powers of authorities vital in fight against COVID-19 related crime
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:13
Mbalula: Taxi industry was on the verge of collapse
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:14
Clip: Mbalula: Public transport windows must be 5cm open
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
QAANITAH HUNTER: What McBride's appointment means for the country's intelligence services
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Today at 12:18
Cosatu to challenge govt’s 100% taxi load capacity concession at Nedlac
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.
Today at 12:21
McBride to Head SSA Foreign Branch
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ayanda Dlodlo- State Security Minister
Today at 12:23
DOOR OF HOPE: Spike in babies being abandoned in SA?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nadine Graham - Operations Director at Door Of Hope
Today at 12:27
What is the BIG idea? How the basic income grant could change SA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mikhail Moosa is the Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.
Today at 12:27
MIA LINDEQUE: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:35
EWN Sports Wrap
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
BONGEKILE MACUPE: Implications of teacher's union boycotts - what changes have been made?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 12:40
PAUL ADAMS: 30 former Proteas express united support for Lungi Ngidi, Black Lives Matter
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras
Today at 12:43
New Zealand Rugby says goodbye to South Africa in historic Super Rugby move
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:45
Mandela Day Segment - Mandy Wiener (Clip of her reading)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
WOSA: Small cellars putting out a call for foreign buyers to buy more SA wine to save the industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 12:49
Pamela Kantor joins us to speak about the importance of books and children
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pamela Kantor, Teacher
Today at 12:52
Mandela Day Segment - Cama and Palesa share their initiatives...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
The week that was with Kevin Ritchie: 'It doesn’t have to get any worse, buy your local paper while you still can'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Ritchie - Managing Editor at Saturday Star
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 18:09
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
[WATCH] Zindzi Mandela is laid to rest on Friday The daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is being laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park. 17 July 2020 10:35 AM
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 17 July 2020 10:00 AM
View all Local
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
View all Business
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Portfolio committee finally tackles national lotteries commission

Portfolio committee finally tackles national lotteries commission

17 July 2020 7:33 AM

Daily Maverick investigative journalist, Ray Joseph takes Refilwe Moloto through the latest developments in the battle to get the National Lotteries Commission to release details of beneficiaries. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Caller on food delivery charges

17 July 2020 9:09 AM

Kyle – restauranteur – on why his restaurants stopped making use of food delivery services, as it was just eating into their margins

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chefs Corner: Consider who you order your meals through

17 July 2020 8:41 AM

James De Villiers, In Depth writer at News24 speaks to Refilwe Moloto about various food delivery platforms and how this benefits restaurants, if at all.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Business Ignite

17 July 2020 8:20 AM

Guest: Riaan Venter owner of Uthetha Telecoms

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Russian Virus Spies

17 July 2020 7:57 AM

The Jihadi Bride’s return Shamima begum wants to be a U.K. citizen again.

Colonial statues the latest dispute is over a Danish statue in Greenland.

Destination York London’s parliament could move 170 miles north. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

17 July 2020 7:44 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The cost of saving SAA

17 July 2020 7:22 AM

Transport Economist, Ofentse Mokwena talks to Refilwe Moloto about the government's intention to bail SAA out at the cost of billions while our economy takes a battering because of Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa - Thuthuzela

17 July 2020 7:00 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent  at Everyday Xhosa.

Today’s isiXhosa word is THUTHUZELA, T-H-U-T-H-U-Z-E-L-A, it means to comfort a person who’s in pain or grieving. Something we find ourselves doing at an ever increasing rate. Of late it seems every other day somebody I know loses a loved one to COVID-19.
 
There are many more I don’t know personally, but I figure in times like these we should reach out and THUTHUZELA (comfort) anybody who needs it, whether we know them or not. I think this is one of those unique opportunities where we can restore faith in humanity and from a South African perspective, show that Ubuntu is not a meaningless cliché from beer advertisements. The stories are quite heartbreaking, all those people dying alone, away from their families Refiloe.
 
We need to THUTHUZELA each other. It’s the only thing to do in the current situation.
 
Before I forget, I will need lots of THUTHUZELARING If Manchester United don’t finish in the top four, and end up missing out on the Champions League next season.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Free coding course and paid internship offered to youth by Life Choices Academy

17 July 2020 6:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan Geel from Life Choices Academy, an NPO which works mainly with youth from the communities of the Cape Flats to ensure they have a fair chance in life. They are offering a year-long coding boot camp, which will include six month paid internship at a local business. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

17 July 2020 6:53 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Keep the internet on when the power goes off

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance

17 July 2020 10:42 AM

Record day for COVID-19 fatalities takes SA death toll to 4,669

17 July 2020 9:33 AM

Mbalula plans to fix SA's public transport system after COVID-19 beaten

17 July 2020 9:25 AM

