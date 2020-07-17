The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced uThetha Telecoms as a finalist, placing Riaan Venter on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!
Kyle – restauranteur – on why his restaurants stopped making use of food delivery services, as it was just eating into their margins
James De Villiers, In Depth writer at News24 speaks to Refilwe Moloto about various food delivery platforms and how this benefits restaurants, if at all.
The Jihadi Bride’s return Shamima begum wants to be a U.K. citizen again.
Colonial statues the latest dispute is over a Danish statue in Greenland.
Destination York London’s parliament could move 170 miles north.
Daily Maverick investigative journalist, Ray Joseph takes Refilwe Moloto through the latest developments in the battle to get the National Lotteries Commission to release details of beneficiaries.
Transport Economist, Ofentse Mokwena talks to Refilwe Moloto about the government's intention to bail SAA out at the cost of billions while our economy takes a battering because of Covid-19.
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.
Today’s isiXhosa word is THUTHUZELA, T-H-U-T-H-U-Z-E-L-A, it means to comfort a person who’s in pain or grieving. Something we find ourselves doing at an ever increasing rate. Of late it seems every other day somebody I know loses a loved one to COVID-19.
There are many more I don’t know personally, but I figure in times like these we should reach out and THUTHUZELA (comfort) anybody who needs it, whether we know them or not. I think this is one of those unique opportunities where we can restore faith in humanity and from a South African perspective, show that Ubuntu is not a meaningless cliché from beer advertisements. The stories are quite heartbreaking, all those people dying alone, away from their families Refiloe.
We need to THUTHUZELA each other. It’s the only thing to do in the current situation.
Before I forget, I will need lots of THUTHUZELARING If Manchester United don’t finish in the top four, and end up missing out on the Champions League next season.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan Geel from Life Choices Academy, an NPO which works mainly with youth from the communities of the Cape Flats to ensure they have a fair chance in life. They are offering a year-long coding boot camp, which will include six month paid internship at a local business.
