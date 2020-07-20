City's new Covid-19 facility torched on Mandela Day

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
GOVT EXPECTED TO GIVE CLARITY ON SCHOOLING DURING COVID-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:08
Unions in consultations with the Education Minister.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director
Today at 12:10
Covid-19 by the numbers - nationally
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
EWN: Mokonyane responds to Agrizzi claims at state capture inquiry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Nthakoana Ngatane (Lesotho)
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:15
Eastern Cape gets Project Management Unit in fight against Covid19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Soyiso Maliti- Daily Dispatch Reporter
Today at 12:18
SASA: SECURITY GUARDS TRAINED TO HANDLE CONFRONTATIONS OVER MASKS
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tony Botes - National Administrator at Security Association Of Sa
Today at 12:23
Eastern Cape's response to Covid19: Failures and Response
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Russel Rensburg with the Rural Health Advocacy Project.
Today at 12:25
SADTU: Schools face closure as teachers’ unions push for classrooms to be shut
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
Today at 12:27
PROF PIERRE DURAND: Recommended isolation time for Covid-19 patients reduced from 14 to 10 days
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Pierre Durand
Today at 12:27
Containers to store bodies- Funeral parlours plan ahead of Covid19 spike.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob
Today at 12:34
JOHN STUPART: State Security Agency is taking threats made by ISIS against South Africa 'very seriously'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Stupart
Today at 12:37
Clip: Agrizzi claims he packed R50 000 a month for Minister Mokonyane
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:40
MOESHFIKA BOTHA: There maybe opportunities to get foot in the door with affordable housing but...
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 12:41
Farm murders and rural crime: Unpacking violence, race and statistics
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dianne Kohler Barnard MP – Chairperson of the DA Rural Safety Workstream
Today at 12:45
ROBERTA DURRANT: RIP to the legendary Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roberta Durrant - Tv Film Producer at ...
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap with EWN
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 12:52
NESTLÉ: Not just Chocolate Log - more sweet treats to be discontinued this year
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zumi Njongwe - Marketing director for ESAR (East and Southern Africa) at Nestle South Africa
Today at 12:52
Paying Tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nadia Neophytou- EWN Correspondent.
Today at 12:56
Paying tribute to Elize Cawood
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA
Today at 13:32
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Wilson
Today at 13:45
Slick Food Group - Adapting to the changes in the restaurant business
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ian Halfon
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Gordon Rocker
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gordon Rocker
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
City's new Covid-19 facility torched on Mandela Day

City's new Covid-19 facility torched on Mandela Day

20 July 2020 7:30 AM

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town, Zahid Badroodien speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the torching of the Desmond Tutu Hall, the city’s brand new Covid-19 clinic extension facility will affect their fight against infections. The clinic opened its doors in the known coronavirus hotspot just days before it was set alight on Mandela Day.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil

20 July 2020 9:19 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Landela CC

20 July 2020 8:21 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The EU Virus Deal

20 July 2020 7:59 AM

Anxiety at sea concerns about the pandemic’s impact on seafarers.

The new Nazis moves to outlaw the so-called Feuerkrieg Division.

By Royal appointment why Captain Tom turned the Queen down.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

20 July 2020 7:42 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concerned cops and commanders on Covid collision course

20 July 2020 7:32 AM

Popcru, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, say they will take legal action against station commanders who their members say are flouting Covid-19 health regulations. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Popcru spokesman Richard Mamabolo about how this could end up impacting their members and policing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will your insurance policy cover damage caused by power outages and such?

20 July 2020 6:59 AM

Can one claim for damages to appliances and electrical equipment suspected to be caused by spikes in electricity when power is restored after loadshedding? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christelle Colman of Old Mutual Insure.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masks for Medics STILL needs our help!

20 July 2020 6:53 AM

Dr Anthony Smith of Masks for Medics explains to Refilwe Moloto how their NPO is desperately trying to get PPE to community based healthcare workers including nurses, care-givers, emergency responders, doctors, mental health workers, palliative care workers and anyone else who might be caring for very sick Covid19 patients at home. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

20 July 2020 6:50 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caller on food delivery charges

17 July 2020 9:09 AM

Kyle – restauranteur – on why his restaurants stopped making use of food delivery services, as it was just eating into their margins

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto

20 July 2020 11:50 AM

Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols

20 July 2020 11:48 AM

Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players

20 July 2020 10:42 AM

