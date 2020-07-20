The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Evergreen Global Structures as a finalist, placing Craig Paine on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!
Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.
Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business SchoolLISTEN TO PODCAST
Anxiety at sea concerns about the pandemic’s impact on seafarers.
The new Nazis moves to outlaw the so-called Feuerkrieg Division.
By Royal appointment why Captain Tom turned the Queen down.
Popcru, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, say they will take legal action against station commanders who their members say are flouting Covid-19 health regulations. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Popcru spokesman Richard Mamabolo about how this could end up impacting their members and policing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town, Zahid Badroodien speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the torching of the Desmond Tutu Hall, the city’s brand new Covid-19 clinic extension facility will affect their fight against infections. The clinic opened its doors in the known coronavirus hotspot just days before it was set alight on Mandela Day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Can one claim for damages to appliances and electrical equipment suspected to be caused by spikes in electricity when power is restored after loadshedding? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christelle Colman of Old Mutual Insure.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Anthony Smith of Masks for Medics explains to Refilwe Moloto how their NPO is desperately trying to get PPE to community based healthcare workers including nurses, care-givers, emergency responders, doctors, mental health workers, palliative care workers and anyone else who might be caring for very sick Covid19 patients at home.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kyle – restauranteur – on why his restaurants stopped making use of food delivery services, as it was just eating into their marginsLISTEN TO PODCAST