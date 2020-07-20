Evergreen Global Structures

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:08
SARS lets you claim home office costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
Latest Local
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Frida... 20 July 2020 5:24 PM
[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched Eskom says it has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect. 20 July 2020 3:51 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
Security guards trained to handle mask altercations, says industry body The Security Association of South Africa (Sasa) says its members have been trained to handle confrontation over masks-wearing. 20 July 2020 1:46 PM
SA govt repeals drought disaster declaration, Agri SA says farmers need lifeline The government has been criticised for ending the national state of disaster that was declared in relation to South Africa's droug... 19 July 2020 10:53 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Evergreen Global Structures

Evergreen Global Structures

20 July 2020 8:21 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Evergreen Global Structures as a finalist, placing Craig Paine on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil

20 July 2020 9:19 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School

The World View - The EU Virus Deal

20 July 2020 7:59 AM

Anxiety at sea concerns about the pandemic's impact on seafarers.

The new Nazis moves to outlaw the so-called Feuerkrieg Division.

By Royal appointment why Captain Tom turned the Queen down.

 

#IFQSAT:

20 July 2020 7:42 AM
Concerned cops and commanders on Covid collision course

20 July 2020 7:32 AM

Popcru, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, say they will take legal action against station commanders who their members say are flouting Covid-19 health regulations. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Popcru spokesman Richard Mamabolo about how this could end up impacting their members and policing.

City's new Covid-19 facility torched on Mandela Day

20 July 2020 7:30 AM

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town, Zahid Badroodien speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the torching of the Desmond Tutu Hall, the city's brand new Covid-19 clinic extension facility will affect their fight against infections. The clinic opened its doors in the known coronavirus hotspot just days before it was set alight on Mandela Day.

Will your insurance policy cover damage caused by power outages and such?

20 July 2020 6:59 AM

Can one claim for damages to appliances and electrical equipment suspected to be caused by spikes in electricity when power is restored after loadshedding? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christelle Colman of Old Mutual Insure.

Masks for Medics STILL needs our help!

20 July 2020 6:53 AM

Dr Anthony Smith of Masks for Medics explains to Refilwe Moloto how their NPO is desperately trying to get PPE to community based healthcare workers including nurses, care-givers, emergency responders, doctors, mental health workers, palliative care workers and anyone else who might be caring for very sick Covid19 patients at home. 

The Social Rundown

20 July 2020 6:50 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

Caller on food delivery charges

17 July 2020 9:09 AM

Kyle – restauranteur – on why his restaurants stopped making use of food delivery services, as it was just eating into their margins

Trending

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

Business Opinion Politics

Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work

Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched

Local

EWN Highlights

Pay rises for civil servants amid crisis are unjust, says govt

20 July 2020 6:52 PM

Eskom raises virus concerns over people who ‘surround’ technicians on duty

20 July 2020 6:43 PM

'Alert the world': Zim journo behind bars after speaking out on corruption

20 July 2020 6:41 PM

