Will our funeral industry cope with spike in Covid-19 deaths?

Following the recent increase in Covid-19 infections countrywide, it is just a matter of time before we also see a spike in deaths - but will our funeral industry be ready to handle them? AVBOB is the single biggest player in the funeral service sector and is quietly confident that we will be able to send off our loved ones with dignity and not have to resign ourselves to seeing them buried in mass graves on a wholesale level. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Pieter van der Westhuizen, AVBOB’s general manager for funeral services.