SAPS responds to Popcru claims on Covid-19 safety for staff

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:08
SA Government should not ignore the hunger of our children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 10:21
Why Joe Biden is winning the hearts and support of Suburban Americans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
Callers and talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Rain and Huawei jointly launch Africa’s first standalone 5G network
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of Advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:15
ERIN BATES: Mokonyane ‘sets the record straight’ at Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Erin Bates - Reporter at Enca
Erin Bates - Reporter at Enca
Today at 12:23
- Legal Talk - Fraudulent relief claims spread rapidly around the world during COVID-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Johan Botes - Partner at Baker & Mckenzie
Johan Botes - Partner at Baker & Mckenzie
Today at 12:37
Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Sobantu Tilayi - Coo at South African Maritime Safety Authority
Sobantu Tilayi - Executive Head Of Operations at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)
Sobantu Tilayi - Coo at South African Maritime Safety Authority
Sobantu Tilayi - Executive Head Of Operations at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)
Today at 12:40
Follow- up: Lockdown happiness: stay-at-home “ups” and liquor and job “downs”
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Professor Talita Greyling
Professor Talita Greyling
Today at 12:45
Care Fund launched on Mandela Day to support under-resourced community health workers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Simone Van Willingh - Public-private Partnership Coordinator at TB HIV Care
Simone Van Willingh - Public-private Partnership Coordinator at TB HIV Care
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
JJ Cornish
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Powerships to offer solution to load shedding crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:40
Ex-spy boss Arthur Fraser to reveal 'secrets' relating to 'presidents'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Jacques Pauw
Jacques Pauw
Today at 15:50
Noordhoek women's innovative meal bags have provided over 100,000 meals during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Tracy Le Roux
Tracy Le Roux
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
