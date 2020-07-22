Wanderlust Wednesday - Franschhoek streets come alive for day of peaceful protest

The Franschhoek community will be closing off the streets on Wednesday 22 July as part of the #JobsSaveLives protest, and will be offering visitors a day of entertainment because that's what they do best. Refilwe Moloto speaks Margot Janse.
The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Smart Farming Technologies as a finalist, placing Amos Krisi on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!
Refilwe explores the complexities around cigarette smuggling and how this age-old industry works. Telita Snyckers is the author of Dirty Tobacco : Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chinese virus spies the US arrests 2 for trying to steal vaccine data.
Morse code messages a Hong Kong democracy plea hidden in music.
Yonela Diko, spokesperson for Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu raises concerns around land invasions in the Cape that appear to be orchestrated.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Former Education MEC, Prof Mary Metcalfe talks to Refilwe Moloto about the eagerly anticipated announcement on the future of SA schools, by Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
Has there been an increase in break-ins over recent weeks? According to anecdotal evidence this appears to be the case. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gordon Nel, of Bellville South Sector 1 Neighbourhood Watch to find out what they are experiencing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Although many businesses have been allowed to re-open, many are not enjoying anything close to their usual turnover. But will commercial property owners be willing to lower their rent in order to keep their existing tenants?LISTEN TO PODCAST