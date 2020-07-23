The World View - Donald Trump’s Federal Agents

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Can you be evicted during alert level 3 of lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nanandi Albers
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Fortis X produces greener alternative to the plastic water bttle
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nick de Beer
Nick de Beer alternative
Today at 13:45
Greener Living - face masks made from Recycled Plastic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Robyn Smith
Today at 14:10
Personal Finance - what to do if you can't keep up with your car repayments?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Riley G
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riley Giandhari
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Femicide in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nachama Brodie - Author
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Tourism industry in dire straits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Gehren - CEO of Isibindi Africa
Today at 16:20
Alcohol industry seeks deferment of R5bn in excise tax due to renewed ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Discrepancy between reported number of Covid-19 fatalities and excess deaths
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
The Men Who Speak Gayle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Brukman
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Parliament hears from unions fighting to save jobs at the SABC Last month the SABC announced it was beginning a process which could lead to the retrenchment of 600 employees... 23 July 2020 12:35 PM
SA records new high in daily Covid-19 deaths South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period. 23 July 2020 11:12 AM
Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner Owner James Charton talks about the heartbreak of shutting South Africa's oldest tavern and the impact on staff. 23 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all Local
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry. 22 July 2020 7:17 PM
[UPDATE] Govt says tweet on booze and cigarette bans was "incorrect", deletes it In the latest Twitter mishap, the SA government has backtracked on its statement suggesting that the ban on booze and alcohol woul... 22 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all Politics
Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how… "There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help? 23 July 2020 9:56 AM
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons. 22 July 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost thre... 22 July 2020 3:12 PM
[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets It's a matter of life and death, say the thousands of protestors marching under the banner of #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - Donald Trump’s Federal Agents

The World View - Donald Trump’s Federal Agents

23 July 2020 8:13 AM

U.K. Espionage powers ministers consider new steps to curb Russia.
 
Irish travel confusion Dublin has a list of quarantine-free destinations.
 
Virus visitor problems it’s the dreaded culture of no shows. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Emerging Economies - Focus on India

23 July 2020 8:35 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outsourced CFO

23 July 2020 8:29 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Outsourced CFO as a finalist, placing Louw Barnardt on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

23 July 2020 7:53 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Perseverance Tavern to close after over 200 years.S A's oldest pub

23 July 2020 7:33 AM

South Africa's oldest pub is no more. 'Persies' has been trading since 1808, founded by Johannes Blesser on Buitenkant Street. Refilwe speaks to current owner James Charton, who is having to dismiss 20 members of staff. Some have been working there since 2004.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC swinging the retrenchment axe blindly

23 July 2020 7:25 AM

Hannes De Buisson of the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the key concerns he raised with parliament's Communications Portfolio Committee about the SABC's proposal to cut 1800 jobs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Saving your favourite restaurants during tough times

23 July 2020 7:04 AM

Many restaurants feel they are unable to operate despite being allowed to do so under strict conditions, as they feel they will run at a loss. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Greg Whitfield of Dineplan, to remind listeners that one can still lend support via the Save Your Faves initiative and buy vouchers for restaurants who have signed up. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

23 July 2020 7:02 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays

23 July 2020 7:00 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Smart Farming Technologies

22 July 2020 10:36 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Smart Farming Technologies as a finalist, placing Amos Krisi on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner

Local Business

Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how…

Business Lifestyle

Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

DJ Fresh: I would never ever attempt to silence GBV activists

23 July 2020 12:46 PM

Sello Mlangeni feels robbed of time he could've spent with his dad, Andrew

23 July 2020 12:21 PM

Gauteng govt allocated additional R4bn to battle COVID-19

23 July 2020 12:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA