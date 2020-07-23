Outsourced CFO

Today at 12:37 CSIR researcher tracking the numbers The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ridhwaan Suliman - Senior researcher at CSIR

Today at 12:37 The Sarb’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Announcement/ African Development Bank approves R5bn Covid-19 loan to South Africa The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gina Schoeman- Citibank economist

Today at 12:40 AZAR JAMMINE: Another rate cut may be on the cards as SARB ponders recession The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Azar Jammine

Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix

Today at 12:41 More state officials get Covid19- But what happens when the person holding the highest office has Covid19? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert

Today at 12:45 Liverpool wins the title - trophy is delivered The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Joe Rimmer - Sports audience editor at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)

Today at 12:45 Update: Tshegofatso Pule’s alleged murderer, Muzikayise Malephane, returns to court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 12:52 Clip: CHAMPIONS! Liverpool's Premier League trophy lift The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:56 Liverpool Lift First League Trophy Since 1990. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ian Parker, Chairman Liverpool Supporters Club Gauteng.

Today at 13:20 Can you be evicted during alert level 3 of lockdown? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nanandi Albers

Today at 13:32 Greener Living - Fortis X produces greener alternative to the plastic water bttle Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nick de Beer

Nick de Beer alternative

Today at 13:45 Greener Living - face masks made from Recycled Plastic Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Robyn Smith

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Riley G Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Riley Giandhari

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Femicide in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nachama Brodie - Author

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:50 Tourism industry in dire straits Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Brett Gehren - CEO of Isibindi Africa

Today at 16:20 Alcohol industry seeks deferment of R5bn in excise tax due to renewed ban Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)

Today at 16:55 Open for calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Researchers find 'huge discrepancy' between reported number of Covid-19 fatalities and excess deaths Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council

Today at 17:20 Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:46 The Men Who Speak Gayle Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Andrew Brukman

Today at 18:09 SARB slashes repo rate by .25% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Miyelani Maluleke - Economist at Absa

Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 19:08 Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

