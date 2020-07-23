SABC swinging the retrenchment axe blindly

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa





Today’s isiXhosa phrase is “NDIHLUTHI” N-D-I-H-L-U-T-H-I.



It means “I am full”, Ndi (I am) hluthi (full) as in “no thanks, I have had enough to eat; I’m gorged; I am stuffed. Something I haven’t said in a restaurant in very long time coincidentally, and probably won’t for a while.



The word HLUTHI does not only mean (full in the food sense) it can also be used in the euphemism UHLUTHI (used instead of saying he or she is drunk) because there are some things you don’t say about your elders or seniors in Xhosa culture. Which doesn’t really apply these days because of the booze ban. The word HLUTHI can be used in some instances to mean “fed up” or gatvol with something or somebody.



For example “uJurgen Klopp ndimhluthi” or “ndiyihluthi i corruption”. Speaking of which, just about the worst thing about corruption is that its beneficiaries never say no thanks, NDIHLUTHI (I am full) let the money go to the citizens.

