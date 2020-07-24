The Binge Club

Matthew Green | Binge Buddy
Theme: From the sublime to the ridiculous
Stateless (Netflix)
A cult escapee, refugee, office worker, and bureaucrat find their lives intertwined in an immigration detention center.
Yvonne Strahovski | Cate Blanchett | Dominic West
The Real Housewives of Johannesburg (Showmax)
Take a look into the lives of six fiery, glamorous and wealthy Johannesburg women, from their luxurious homes to their prestigious family life, and all the drama that comes with being rich.
Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu made her department's adjusted budget speech during a mini-plenary in the National Assembly where she raised concerns around massive irregular expenditure as well as municipalities' inability to pay for water services. The department's DG, Mbulelo Tshangana talks to Refilwe Moloto about this as well as R257 million suspended from the department’s allocations to support the Covid-19 macro-economic stimulus response.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sadtu Sec Gen, Mugwena Maluleke talks to Refilwe Moloto about the announcement that schools will be closed for the next four weeks as there are increased concerns around the safety of learners and teachers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today’s isiXhosa phrase is “NDIHLUTHI” N-D-I-H-L-U-T-H-I.
It means “I am full”, Ndi (I am) hluthi (full) as in “no thanks, I have had enough to eat; I’m gorged; I am stuffed. Something I haven’t said in a restaurant in very long time coincidentally, and probably won’t for a while.
The word HLUTHI does not only mean (full in the food sense) it can also be used in the euphemism UHLUTHI (used instead of saying he or she is drunk) because there are some things you don’t say about your elders or seniors in Xhosa culture. Which doesn’t really apply these days because of the booze ban. The word HLUTHI can be used in some instances to mean “fed up” or gatvol with something or somebody.
For example “uJurgen Klopp ndimhluthi” or “ndiyihluthi i corruption”. Speaking of which, just about the worst thing about corruption is that its beneficiaries never say no thanks, NDIHLUTHI (I am full) let the money go to the citizens.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to a Magaliesberg Lodge owner about how his workers have been ignored by UIF and have received no special Covid-19 grant. Ken Fargher says the workers have had no income since February and they are being ignored by UIF.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST