Virgin's Online Personal Training

Today at 12:23 Tobacco sales ban: Fita to petition SCA as early as next week The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman

125 125

Today at 12:23 FEDSAS: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on school return dates 'does not constitute law' yet The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

Paul Colditz

125 125

Today at 12:27 Former police minister Nathi Nhleko testifies at state capture inquiry The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:27 JEAN BODENSTEIN: KZN's rape-sympathetic Magistrate suspended The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jeanne Bodenstein - Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis

125 125

Today at 12:34 Editors, police agree to update agreement on working relationship The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mary Papayya - Media freedom sub-committee chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)

125 125

Today at 12:37 IMF loan ‘no good for SA’ – economist The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Duma Gqubule, an economist and founding director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transfor

125 125

Today at 12:37 Khayelitsha residents name informal settlement along N2 highway - Coronavirus & Sanitiser The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Thabiso Ngwevu

125 125

Today at 12:40 An anthropological take on the CT tradition of historically-connected names (in townships) The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Divine Fuh - Lecturer in Social Anthropology at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 12:41 MALMESBURY PRISON TO REMAIN ON LOCKDOWN FOLLOWING JAILBREAK The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Chrisipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice

125 125

Today at 12:45 Nic Dlamini returns to competitive cycling after injury nightmare in the Table Mountain national park The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Douglas Ryder, Team Principal of NTTProCycling World Tour Cycling Team

125 125

Today at 12:46 calls/voicenotes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 12:52 JERUSALEMA GOES INTERNATIONAL!!!!! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:52 Legal Talk: why you shouldn’t sign an admission of guilt? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal

Maushami Chetty

125 125

Today at 12:56 Jerusalema- Master KG: How did it all begin? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 13:20 Some insurance relief in sight - but companies still want courts to order them to pay Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

125 125

Today at 13:45 Food - New cookbook Temptations Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Prim Reddy

Niranj Pather

125 125

Today at 14:10 Unlawful lockdown arrests: What to do if a police officer assaults, threatens or unlawfully arrests you? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Chis Smit

125 125

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes: Tony Hugget from SA band Gutter Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tony Hugget

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 450,000 firearm owners lose protection from the SAPS Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Martin Hood - Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association

125 125

Today at 15:40 Mark Gevisser’s new book, The Pink Line Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mark Gevisser - Author

125 125

Today at 15:50 COVID-19 and Employee Mental Health: The reality behind the rhetoric Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ina Rothmann - MD Afriforte

125 125

Today at 16:10 Winnable cases relating to lockdown restrictions Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 16:20 Looking at the future of alcohol in SA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Maurice Smithers

125 125

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet McGuire - Mini One. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Juliet McGuire

125 125

Today at 17:05 Trumps u-turn on masks Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jacob Parakilas

125 125

Today at 17:20 Claims Africa welcomes interim relief for tourism businesses Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa

125 125

Today at 17:46 “My Miriam Makeba Story” - a show by Simangele Mashazi Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Simangele Mashazi - Musician

125 125

Today at 18:08 Anglo America Platinum interim results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats

125 125

Today at 18:12 Santam to pay up R1-billion in urgent relief to policyholders in the hospitality, leisure and non-essential retail services industries The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam

125 125

Today at 18:15 10 Good People can fix SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:39 Leadership during covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tim Cordon - Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group

125 125

Today at 19:08 Has the Corona virus burst Airbnb's bubble? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa

125 125

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature: Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chase Purdy - Food journalist and Author at ...

125 125