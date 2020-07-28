Will the IMF loan save SA from Covid-19 economic abyss?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
Nkosinathi Nhleko continues state capture inquiry testimony
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
CORRUPTION WATCH: Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amidst tender irregularity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:27
Taverns want nearly R700m from government:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Today at 12:27
HIGHER HEALTH: Tertiary students mental health is under strain, launch of 24/7 helpline can help them cope
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Today at 12:37
The JSE introduces a gender-neutral parental leave policy
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Donald Khumalo- Director of Human Resources at JSE.
Today at 12:37
GROUNDWORK sounds alarm over emissions in Pietermaritzburg as residents struggle to breathe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rico Euripidou - Environmental Health Campaigner & Research Manager at Ground Works
Today at 12:40
TB HIV Care: On International Hepatitis Day the spotlight falls on the treatment programmes whose sustainability is still threatened by lack of political will
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charity Monareng - Parliamentary and Policy Research Officer at TB HIV Care
Today at 12:41
Valve Mask: Is it effective/ How to use it properly!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards
Today at 12:45
PSL boss Irvin Khoza announces first PSL teams to enter 'bio-bubble'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:45
Khoza announces PSL return date
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe
Today at 12:52
Elisabeth Moss to star in TV adaptation of Lauren Beukes’s novel The Shining Girls
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Beukes, Author of The Shining Girls
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
Today at 13:45
Help raise funds for the SPCA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Education & Resource Development Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Hunter Rose
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hunter Rose
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19: Household food security and hunger.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabrielle Wills
Today at 15:40
A look into Boris Johnson's obesity strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Networks are permitted to build 5G towers on your property
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:10
What is the ideal length of isolation or quarantine for Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
Third phase of free training draws educators to focus in teaching remotely
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shamon Lorton - Work Integrated Learning Manager at MANCOSA’s School of Education
Today at 16:55
Why has Garmin been offline for the last few days?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
Why do South Africans continue to ignore Covid-19 regulations?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Rossouw - Professor And Ceo at Ethics Institute Of South Africa
Today at 18:13
Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended…
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'No one has been scammed or conned' - businessman denies duping cleaning agency The owner of domestic agency Marvelous Maids says a group of businessmen who contracted her company for a cleaning job have still... 28 July 2020 12:22 PM
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not. 28 July 2020 10:05 AM
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis. 28 July 2020 9:27 AM
View all Local
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser' A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2. 27 July 2020 2:54 PM
Gatvol Cape Town organiser 'disgusted' at alleged military reports leaked Fadiel Adams says alleged military reports that protesters intended throwing petrol bombs was misinformation of peaceful protest. 27 July 2020 1:28 PM
View all Politics
Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare Meanwhile, the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose. 28 July 2020 11:28 AM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
Musicians to honour Johnny Clegg in digital tribute concert An all-star lineup of musicians is set to perform at the “Johnny Clegg Digital Tribute Concert” this coming Friday 26 July 2020 2:30 PM
Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities. 24 July 2020 3:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Will the IMF loan save SA from Covid-19 economic abyss?

Will the IMF loan save SA from Covid-19 economic abyss?

28 July 2020 7:20 AM

Sifiso Skenjana, chief economist at IQ Business, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the country's pending R70billion IMF loan, and other measures the government hopes, will save the country from an economic abyss created by the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Maternity leave precedent set in Labour Appeal Court

28 July 2020 8:37 AM

Lizle Louw walks us through an important ruling by the Labour Appeal Court over unfair discrimination on the grounds of pregnancy. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Steinhoff wants to pay their way out of legal warfare

28 July 2020 8:29 AM

Rob Rose, editor of Financial Mail, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how Steinhoff is looking to settle lawsuits totaling about R135billion with about R70billion.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - America’s fallout with China

28 July 2020 7:59 AM

Iran’s fake Aircraft carrier they may be trying to antagonise the USA.

French quiet police a new unit to combat noise pollution in Paris.

Armed Baboons yes baboons with weapons at a British safari park. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

28 July 2020 7:41 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government policy will let mobile networks build a 5G tower on your property

28 July 2020 7:33 AM

New government policy will let mobile networks build a 5G tower on your property. Refilwe speaks to Dominic Cull from Ellipsis, a company that specialised in legal advice and services to the telecommunications, broadcasting and related industries, to find out more about this policy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday's: Fibre speeds halving at the end of the month

28 July 2020 7:07 AM

Internet providers will be halving the internet speeds that they upgraded for free at the beginning of lockdown. How will slower internet speeds affect you? Refilwe chats to  tech journalist Brendon Petersen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

28 July 2020 7:04 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pastor Dean Ramjoomia in full support of Gatvol and related protests

27 July 2020 9:24 AM

Passionate call from Pastor Dean Ramjoomia regarding the Gatvol and related protests. He is in full support while appreciating the work that JP Smith and other officials are facing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies focus on China

27 July 2020 8:46 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa  at Deloitte.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare

Business Opinion

Fast lockdown internet speeds about to come to a grinding halt

Local

New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

EFF calls on Gauteng MEC Masuku to step down amid COVID-19 tender allegations

28 July 2020 12:11 PM

Germany voices 'great concern' at virus spike, issues Spain warning

28 July 2020 11:20 AM

Nhleko accuses Ipid of tampering with Zimbabwe rendition reports

28 July 2020 11:10 AM

