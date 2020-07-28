Will the IMF loan save SA from Covid-19 economic abyss?

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
Nkosinathi Nhleko continues state capture inquiry testimony
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
CORRUPTION WATCH: Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amidst tender irregularity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:27
Taverns want nearly R700m from government:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Today at 12:27
HIGHER HEALTH: Tertiary students mental health is under strain, launch of 24/7 helpline can help them cope
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia
Today at 12:37
The JSE introduces a gender-neutral parental leave policy
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Donald Khumalo- Director of Human Resources at JSE.
Guests
Donald Khumalo- Director of Human Resources at JSE.
Today at 12:37
GROUNDWORK sounds alarm over emissions in Pietermaritzburg as residents struggle to breathe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rico Euripidou - Environmental Health Campaigner & Research Manager at Ground Works
Guests
Rico Euripidou - Environmental Health Campaigner & Research Manager at Ground Works
Today at 12:40
TB HIV Care: On International Hepatitis Day the spotlight falls on the treatment programmes whose sustainability is still threatened by lack of political will
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charity Monareng - Parliamentary and Policy Research Officer at TB HIV Care
Guests
Charity Monareng - Parliamentary and Policy Research Officer at TB HIV Care
Today at 12:41
Valve Mask: Is it effective/ How to use it properly!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards
Guests
Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards
Today at 12:45
PSL boss Irvin Khoza announces first PSL teams to enter 'bio-bubble'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:45
Khoza announces PSL return date
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe
Today at 12:52
Elisabeth Moss to star in TV adaptation of Lauren Beukes’s novel The Shining Girls
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Beukes, Author of The Shining Girls
Guests
Lauren Beukes, Author of The Shining Girls
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
Elisabeth Moss to star in TV daptation of Lauren Beukes’s novel The Shining Girls
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:45
Help raise funds for the SPCA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Education & Resource Development Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Education & Resource Development Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Hunter Rose
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hunter Rose
Guests
Hunter Rose
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19: Household food security and hunger.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabrielle Wills
Guests
Gabrielle Wills
125
Today at 15:40
A look into Boris Johnson's obesity strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Networks are permitted to build 5G towers on your property
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:10
What is the ideal length of isolation or quarantine for Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
Third phase of free training draws educators to focus in teaching remotely
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shamon Lorton - Work Integrated Learning Manager at MANCOSA’s School of Education
Guests
Shamon Lorton - Work Integrated Learning Manager at MANCOSA’s School of Education
Today at 16:55
Why has Garmin been offline for the last few days?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
Why do South Africans continue to ignore Covid-19 regulations?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Rossouw - Professor And Ceo at Ethics Institute Of South Africa
Guests
Deon Rossouw - Professor And Ceo at Ethics Institute Of South Africa
Today at 18:13
Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended…
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
