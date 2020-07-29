Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa



The isiXhosa word for today is SISENJENI, S-I-S-E-N-J-E-N-I.



It basically means we’re deep in the smelly brown stuff, we’re up the creek without a paddle, we’re in trouble.



The literal meaning is “we’re in the dog”, SISENJENI.

I imagine that’s what American voters are saying right about now, if they spoke isiXhosa. They’re going to be stuck with that guy forever it seems. I’m also pretty sure the Mr and Mrs Diko have looked at each other and said in unison, “yhuu, SISENJENI”, if they haven’t yet, it’s coming.



You know who else has said “SISENJENI” this week? Kaizer Chiefs when they saw they’d have to play the rest of their home games at Orlando Stadium, the home of Orlando Pirates, there’s strong muti there, BASENJENI (they are in trouble).

And I think Lewis Hamilton’s competitors have said SISENJENI repeatedly already this season.



SISENJENI as a country Refilwe, it seems our politicians are on a constant self-enrichment mission. SISENJENI.

