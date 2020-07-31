The Social Rundown

Matsi Modise Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings joins Refilwe one last time to announce the two lucky winners of media and incubation packages worth R260 000!
Hear their responses then visit igniteyourbusiness.co.za to read more about them
SA Olympic Gymnast Caitlin Rooskraantz is live streaming her artistic gymnast routine on the exact day she would have performed in Tokyo. She chats to Refilwe Moloto about the Olympics and keeping fit during lockdown.
Covid disharmony UK campaigners say social unity is taking a hit.
Racist Karens a stereotype problem in Australia & New Zealand.
Dr. Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the private healthcare sector is coping with Covid-19 infections.
Piet Streicher of Pandemic Data Analytics talks to Refilwe Moloto about what we can actually read into announcements by the Western Cape Health authorities that they are seeing signs that infection rates in the province are no longer accelerating.
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
The isiXhosa word for today is SISENJENI, S-I-S-E-N-J-E-N-I.
It basically means we’re deep in the smelly brown stuff, we’re up the creek without a paddle, we’re in trouble.
The literal meaning is “we’re in the dog”, SISENJENI.
I imagine that’s what American voters are saying right about now, if they spoke isiXhosa. They’re going to be stuck with that guy forever it seems. I’m also pretty sure the Mr and Mrs Diko have looked at each other and said in unison, “yhuu, SISENJENI”, if they haven’t yet, it’s coming.
You know who else has said “SISENJENI” this week? Kaizer Chiefs when they saw they’d have to play the rest of their home games at Orlando Stadium, the home of Orlando Pirates, there’s strong muti there, BASENJENI (they are in trouble).
And I think Lewis Hamilton’s competitors have said SISENJENI repeatedly already this season.
SISENJENI as a country Refilwe, it seems our politicians are on a constant self-enrichment mission. SISENJENI.
Veteran Hiv/Aids activist, Sharon Ekambaram, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about her new fight against Covid-19. She has volunteered to be part of the vaccine trials currently happening at Wits.
The Cape Cannabis Club promises to send premium dagga straight to your door. How does this work and how is it legal? Jack Stone explains. www.capecannabisclub.org