Everyday Xhosa: SISENJENI, S-I-S-E-N-J-E-N-I.

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:21
Nedbank Business Ignite FINAL
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:20
Outcomes of tourism briefing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
125
Today at 10:33
Movie Review: Cabin Fever
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Travis Zariwny
Guests
Travis Zariwny
125
Today at 10:45
Farewell interview iwth Traffic Chief Kenny Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa
Guests
Kenny Africa
125
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
125
Today at 11:32
Ebrahim Rasool -The OneAfrica Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
125
Today at 12:15
leisure travel
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashleigh Perremore - supporter at #ServeUsPlease movement
Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
Guests
Ashleigh Perremore - supporter at #ServeUsPlease movement
Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
125
Today at 12:37
coffee beans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:40
Cape Town Sevens event called off due to COVID-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
125
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 13:32
Sybrand Park Broken Windows feeding initiative
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ebrahim Mohammed
Guests
Ebrahim Mohammed
125
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club - Cafda Bookshop
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
125
Today at 14:15
Red Cross Children's Hospital emergency centre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Guests
Craig Falk
125
Today at 15:50
ONE HOME, ONE GARDEN – FROM FOOD RELIEF TO FOOD SECURITY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:10
PLAAS: Land reform and the art of government: The role and capacity of the state
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
An hour with AMY KLEINHANS-CURD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Kleinhans-Curd - Former Miss South Africa, Philanthropist and Businesswoman
Guests
Amy Kleinhans-Curd - Former Miss South Africa, Philanthropist and Businesswoman
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up