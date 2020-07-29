Wednesday Panel: How the taxi industry operates

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'You can't fix South Africa unless you fix the country's municipalities' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says South Africa can't move forward until the country's dysfunctional municipalities are fixed. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
Camera traps capture 19 native species still living across Cape nature reserves A new conservation study used camera traps to record a total of 19 native species across 12 City of Cape Town nature reserves. 31 July 2020 5:13 PM
Massive decline in rhino poaching during hard lockdown Rhino poaching has decreased by almost 53% in the first six months of 2020 as a result of the nationwide lockdown in South Africa. 31 July 2020 3:51 PM
Western Cape will have less than 10 deaths a day by end of September - Panda 'It means the pandemic will be over for us before the rest of the provinces,' says Panda's Piet Streicher. 31 July 2020 8:44 AM
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba. 30 July 2020 6:20 PM
It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province Intra-provincial travel is now allowed and the lockdown curfew has been pushed out from 9 pm to 10 pm to accommodate restaurants. 30 July 2020 5:50 PM
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional. 31 July 2020 11:32 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation... 31 July 2020 12:41 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World's Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its "Hunger Virus" report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Wednesday Panel: How the taxi industry operates

Wednesday Panel: How the taxi industry operates

29 July 2020 8:53 AM

The taxi industry receives a lot of coverage in the media, but do you understand how it actually operates? Refilwe speaks to Siyabulela Fobosi, a public transport researcher and Maroba Maduma from Taxi SA to unpack the inner workings of this vital sector.


Nedbank Business Ignite with Cape Talk winners announcement

31 July 2020 8:47 AM

Matsi Modise Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings joins Refilwe one last time to announce the two lucky winners of media and incubation packages worth R260 000!

Hear their responses then visit igniteyourbusiness.co.za to read more about them
#BusinessIgnite

SA Olympic Gymnast Caitlin Rooskraantz can still have her moment of "Glory" in 2020 via live stream

31 July 2020 8:25 AM

SA Olympic Gymnast Caitlin Rooskraantz is live streaming her artistic gymnast routine on the exact day she would have performed in Tokyo. She chats to Refilwe Moloto about the Olympics and keeping fit during lockdown. 

The World View - A 2nd Coronavirus Wave In Europe

31 July 2020 8:16 AM

Covid disharmony UK campaigners say social unity is taking a hit.

Racist Karens a stereotype problem in Australia & New Zealand. 

#IFQSAT:

31 July 2020 7:41 AM
Discovery Health update on how private sector is dealing with Covid-19

31 July 2020 7:33 AM

Dr. Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the private healthcare sector is coping with Covid-19 infections.

Panda on Cape's Covid-19 reality

31 July 2020 7:22 AM

Piet Streicher of Pandemic Data Analytics talks to Refilwe Moloto about what we can actually read into announcements by the Western Cape Health authorities that they are seeing signs that infection rates in the province are no longer accelerating.

Everyday Xhosa: SISENJENI, S-I-S-E-N-J-E-N-I.

31 July 2020 7:00 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent  at Everyday Xhosa

The isiXhosa word for today is SISENJENI, S-I-S-E-N-J-E-N-I.

It basically means we’re deep in the smelly brown stuff, we’re up the creek without a paddle, we’re in trouble. 

The literal meaning is “we’re in the dog”, SISENJENI.
I imagine that’s what American voters are saying right about now, if they spoke isiXhosa. They’re going to be stuck with that guy forever it seems. I’m also pretty sure the Mr and Mrs Diko have looked at each other and said in unison, “yhuu, SISENJENI”, if they haven’t yet, it’s coming.

You know who else has said “SISENJENI” this week? Kaizer Chiefs when they saw they’d have to play the rest of their home games at Orlando Stadium, the home of Orlando Pirates, there’s strong muti there, BASENJENI (they are in trouble). 
And I think Lewis Hamilton’s competitors have said SISENJENI repeatedly already this season.

SISENJENI as a country Refilwe, it seems our politicians are on a constant self-enrichment mission. SISENJENI.

Covid-19 vaccine trials: Aluta continua for veteran Hiv/Aids activist

31 July 2020 6:53 AM

Veteran Hiv/Aids activist, Sharon Ekambaram, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about her new fight against Covid-19. She has volunteered to be part of the vaccine trials currently happening at Wits.

The Social Rundown

31 July 2020 6:50 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

Dagga subscription service

30 July 2020 8:39 AM

The Cape Cannabis Club promises to send premium dagga straight to your door. How does this work and how is it legal? Jack Stone explains. www.capecannabisclub.org

Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel

Local Lifestyle

Local Lifestyle

Western Cape will have less than 10 deaths a day by end of September - Panda

Local Politics

Local Politics

[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing

World Lifestyle

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Popcru concerned by increase in SA's sexual offence numbers

31 July 2020 8:36 PM

31 July 2020 8:36 PM

Business robberies on the rise, truck hijackings increase by 1.7%

31 July 2020 8:31 PM

31 July 2020 8:31 PM

KZN overtakes WCape as SA's murder capital, experts link this to political hits

31 July 2020 8:03 PM

31 July 2020 8:03 PM

