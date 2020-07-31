Nedbank Business Ignite with Cape Talk winners announcement

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:32
Ebrahim Rasool -The OneAfrica Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Today at 12:05
Clip: Annual Crime Stats Announcement
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:07
June a terrible month for women- Cele ahead of crime stats announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane sacked
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan- Forensic investigator
Today at 12:10
2019/2020 Crime Stats released
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Dr Andrew Faull
Today at 12:15
Tourism update: curfew pushed to 10 pm, intra-provincial leisure stays allowed
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashleigh Perremore - supporter at #ServeUsPlease movement
Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
Today at 12:15
Clip: Leisure travel allowed within provinces under new regulations
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:18
Amendment for Travel Regulations:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO
Today at 12:23
SIU goes after R500bn Covid-19 relief fund looters
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 12:27
SOUTH AFRICA HOSTS NATIONAL SUMMIT ON SCIENCE AND INNOVATION RESPONSE TO COVID-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
How we can prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 12:37
Traveling Without Moving concert series goes virtual
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Iain Harris - Founder at Coffeebeanroutes
Iain Harris
Today at 12:37
[Pre- Record] Zimbabwe clears streets, bans anti-government protests
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
Today at 12:40
Cape Town Sevens event called off due to COVID-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:41
News24 announces that its new monthly subscription will cost R75 per month- what does this mean for South African newsrooms and the industry.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
AdriaanBasson- News24 editor-in-chief.
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:45
Clip: Black Is King Trailer
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
The news week that was with Marcelle Gordon
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Gordon - Presenter at eNCA
Today at 12:52
Black Is King- South Africans await Beyonce's masterpiece!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Trevor Stuurman- Visual Artist and Storyteller.
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:20
Medicine shortages
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Khadija Jamaloodien - Director for Affordable Medicines at National Department Of Health
Today at 13:32
Sybrand Park Broken Windows feeding initiative
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ebrahim Mohammed
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club - Cafda Bookshop
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
Today at 14:15
Red Cross Children's Hospital emergency centre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Fix our municipalities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Another 1 bites the dust Olympia Cafe in Kalk bay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
ONE HOME, ONE GARDEN – FROM FOOD RELIEF TO FOOD SECURITY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Eastern Cape Ambulance Scooters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with AMY KLEINHANS-CURD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Kleinhans-Curd - Former Miss South Africa, Philanthropist and Businesswoman
Today at 17:05
Distell CEO Richard Ruston
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 17:20
Barry Bateman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barry Bateman
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exeptional. 31 July 2020 11:32 AM
Western Cape will have less than 10 deaths a day by end of September - Panda 'It means the pandemic will be over for us before the rest of the provinces,' says Panda's Piet Streicher. 31 July 2020 8:44 AM
Cape Town's killer cats prey on 27 million local animals every year, study finds The average Cape Town house cat kills about 90 animals a year, according to researchers. 30 July 2020 6:02 PM
View all Local
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba. 30 July 2020 6:20 PM
It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province Intra-provincial travel is now allowed and the lockdown curfew has been pushed out from 9 pm to 10 pm to accommodate restaurants. 30 July 2020 5:50 PM
No business with government if family involved in government - Andile Ramaphosa 'I haven't drawn a single rand out of this thing for my personal benefit from my NPO SDI Force,' says the president's son. 30 July 2020 1:27 PM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Event organisers plotting possible scenarios for Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 "We're playing out three or four different scenarios of the kind event that we may be able to put on next year", says race directo... 30 July 2020 7:00 PM
Household budget shortfall roughly R6,800 per month during pandemic - TransUnion Consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion has conducted research that shows the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on consumer finances. 30 July 2020 3:28 PM
Alcohol ban won't be lifted without tougher regulatory measures, says SAMRC prof The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says it's highly unlikely that the government will lift the booze ban without a plan to combat... 30 July 2020 2:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Nedbank Business Ignite with Cape Talk winners announcement

Nedbank Business Ignite with Cape Talk winners announcement

31 July 2020 8:47 AM

Matsi Modise Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings joins Refilwe one last time to announce the two lucky winners of media and incubation packages worth R260 000!

Hear their responses then visit igniteyourbusiness.co.za to read more about them
#BusinessIgnite


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

SA Olympic Gymnast Caitlin Rooskraantz can still have her moment of "Glory" in 2020 via live stream

31 July 2020 8:25 AM

SA Olympic Gymnast Caitlin Rooskraantz is live streaming her artistic gymnast routine on the exact day she would have performed in Tokyo. She chats to Refilwe Moloto about the Olympics and keeping fit during lockdown. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A 2nd Coronavirus Wave In Europe

31 July 2020 8:16 AM

Covid disharmony UK campaigners say social unity is taking a hit.

Racist Karens a stereotype problem in Australia & New Zealand. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

31 July 2020 7:41 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery Health update on how private sector is dealing with Covid-19

31 July 2020 7:33 AM

Dr. Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the private healthcare sector is coping with Covid-19 infections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Panda on Cape's Covid-19 reality

31 July 2020 7:22 AM

Piet Streicher of Pandemic Data Analytics talks to Refilwe Moloto about what we can actually read into announcements by the Western Cape Health authorities that they are seeing signs that infection rates in the province are no longer accelerating.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa: SISENJENI, S-I-S-E-N-J-E-N-I.

31 July 2020 7:00 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent  at Everyday Xhosa

The isiXhosa word for today is SISENJENI, S-I-S-E-N-J-E-N-I.

It basically means we’re deep in the smelly brown stuff, we’re up the creek without a paddle, we’re in trouble. 

The literal meaning is “we’re in the dog”, SISENJENI.
I imagine that’s what American voters are saying right about now, if they spoke isiXhosa. They’re going to be stuck with that guy forever it seems. I’m also pretty sure the Mr and Mrs Diko have looked at each other and said in unison, “yhuu, SISENJENI”, if they haven’t yet, it’s coming.

You know who else has said “SISENJENI” this week? Kaizer Chiefs when they saw they’d have to play the rest of their home games at Orlando Stadium, the home of Orlando Pirates, there’s strong muti there, BASENJENI (they are in trouble). 
And I think Lewis Hamilton’s competitors have said SISENJENI repeatedly already this season.

SISENJENI as a country Refilwe, it seems our politicians are on a constant self-enrichment mission. SISENJENI.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine trials: Aluta continua for veteran Hiv/Aids activist

31 July 2020 6:53 AM

Veteran Hiv/Aids activist, Sharon Ekambaram, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about her new fight against Covid-19. She has volunteered to be part of the vaccine trials currently happening at Wits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

31 July 2020 6:50 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dagga subscription service

30 July 2020 8:39 AM

The Cape Cannabis Club promises to send premium dagga straight to your door. How does this work and how is it legal? Jack Stone explains. www.capecannabisclub.org

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape will have less than 10 deaths a day by end of September - Panda

Local Politics

It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province

Lifestyle Politics

Diko, Masuku and his wife to face ANC integrity committee over 'tender bonanza'

Politics

Missing police officer found dead on farm road near Mahikeng

31 July 2020 11:25 AM

2 suspects killed, 6 arrested in police shootout after Malmesbury shop robberies

31 July 2020 11:19 AM

WATCH LIVE: Truck and car hijackings increased, says Cele

31 July 2020 10:35 AM

