Moolah Monday: Understanding your credit score

Today at 11:32
Peer reviewed research shows promising results in treating covid symptons
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Eric Decloedt - Associate Professor: Division of Clinical Pharmacology Stellenbosch University &Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 12:05
Norma Gigaba appears in court: bail extended to 14 Sept case transferred to the regional court in Pretoria.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Noma Gigaba appears in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
HAWKS explain their involvement in Norma Gigaba case. [Pre- Record]
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi - HAWKS Spokesperson
Today at 12:12
Unrest continues in Kraaifontein during land protests
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linda Phito - community activist at Community advisory services (NPO)
Today at 12:15
C19 People’s Coalition on uniting people in national day of working class action #C19MassAction
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keith ! Xam Duarte - member at C19 Peoples Coalition
Today at 12:15
The ANC unravels as scandals over procurements take center stage.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr. Sithembile Mbete- Political Analyst lecturer- Dept of Political Sciences at the University PTA
Today at 12:23
Regulations on closure of schools gazetted.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:26
public protector
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Union reacts to gazetted regulations and Matrics back at school.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke- General Secretary of SADTU
Today at 12:28
How many people have bee and arrested for having dop and entjies in their possession
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vish Naidoo - National Spokesperson at SA Police Service
Today at 12:37
Cannabis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karabo Ozah - Director at Centre For Child Law
Today at 12:37
HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER EXTENDS THE VALIDITY OF VISAS WHICH EXPIRED DURING THE LOCKDOWN AND CALLS FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS INTO THE DRAFT SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZENSHIP ACT REGULATIONS
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi- Minister of Home Affairs
Today at 12:40
a province that leads in the country in terms of clean audits
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharonne Adams - Western Cape Business Executive AG at Auditor-General Of South Africa
Today at 12:41
Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga released on bail
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zenzele Ndebele- Journalist based in Zimbabawe.
Today at 12:45
Jo'burg Parks opened!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jenny Moodley - Spokesperson for Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk: Isiphandla pupil free to return to Christian school
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Today at 12:52
NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN
Today at 13:20
#LightSAred National Campaign for the entertainment and events industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sharif Baker
Today at 13:45
How are caters and function venues surviving/ Food Fanatics
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elaine Rousseau
Today at 15:10
Are we fighting a losing battle against crime?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bruce
Today at 15:40
Book: Autopsy by Ryan Blumenthal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Blumenthal
Today at 17:05
Panyaza Lesufi laments ANC being ridiculed on social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Catering Business sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM (WAITING FOR EMAIL): Make Money Mondays - Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
Latest Local
Hawks probing personal domestic spats for politicians is a no no - legal expert Public Law expert Cathy Powell says politicians using the Hawks as their own personal police force compromises its independence. 3 August 2020 9:16 AM
DBE revises school calendar again Manuel says Naptosa says it gives schools time to focus on reading, maths, and language this year. 3 August 2020 8:40 AM
[VIDEO] Brazen hijackers abduct driver in front of petrol attendants in Joburg Yusuf Abramjee posted a CCTV video of men hijacking a car at a petrol station in Johannesburg in full view of attendants. 3 August 2020 7:37 AM
View all Local
Limpopo's R2.4m tin shack flop 'insulting' says CEO whose tender bid was snubbed Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has come under fire for launching an embarrassing shack settlement, costing R2.4m for 40 shacks, l... 3 August 2020 11:35 AM
David Masondo's Cabinet job on the line for setting the Hawks on his ex-mistress The ANC has remained mum on whether it plans to axe Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo. 2 August 2020 1:23 PM
British American Tobacco SA prepares for court showdown with govt on Wednesday British American Tobacco SA (BAT SA) will be challenging the constitutionality of the tobacco ban in the Western Cape High Court. 2 August 2020 10:42 AM
View all Politics
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions... 1 August 2020 11:38 AM
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional. 31 July 2020 11:32 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
View all Business
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation... 31 July 2020 12:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Moolah Monday: Understanding your credit score

Moolah Monday: Understanding your credit score

3 August 2020 7:00 AM

Do you understand the ins and outs of your credit score? Refilwe chats to Moeshifieka Botha, Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors, who explains everything you need to know about your credit score. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America

3 August 2020 8:39 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why do the Hawks seem to be at politician's beck and call?

3 August 2020 8:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UCT's Public Law expert, Cathy Powell about wether we are seeing an abuse of the Hawks investigative unit after two cases involving politicians' and their partners' end up on their radar.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Brazilian Fires

3 August 2020 7:56 AM

A TikTok ban Donald Trump wants to ban the Chinese-owned platform.

Splash down 2 NASA astronauts have returned to earth in a commercial 1st. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

3 August 2020 7:42 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The forgotten frontline: dentists and GPs have lost half of their customers

3 August 2020 7:40 AM

Because of lockdown, GPs, dentists and specialists are seeing half the number of patients they usually do, forcing many to scale down staff or even close. We get details from Alan Shannon, executive for professional and small business banking at Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education Dept. changes school calendar...again

3 August 2020 7:23 AM

Basil Manuel, president of National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the confusion and concern caused by yet another change to the school year by the Department of Education, none of which have been officially gazetted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are non-alcoholic products thriving with the alcohol ban?

3 August 2020 6:52 AM

Has the alcohol ban helped the non-alcoholic beverage trend thrive? Refilwe chats to Hanneli vd Merwe, founder of Barker & Quin and maker of John Ross Virgin Distilled Gin. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

3 August 2020 6:49 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Business Ignite with Cape Talk winners announcement

31 July 2020 8:47 AM

Matsi Modise Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings joins Refilwe one last time to announce the two lucky winners of media and incubation packages worth R260 000!

Hear their responses then visit igniteyourbusiness.co.za to read more about them
#BusinessIgnite

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC to investigate Boy Mamabolo's conduct after threats against journalist

Politics Local

David Masondo's Cabinet job on the line for setting the Hawks on his ex-mistress

Politics

[VIDEO] Brazen hijackers abduct driver in front of petrol attendants in Joburg

Local

Hawks probing personal domestic spats for politicians is a no no - legal expert

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Kieswetter: It’s too soon to tell if new mechanisms will save Sars

3 August 2020 11:49 AM

Mkhwebane says she’s been inundated by reports of service failures during COVID

3 August 2020 11:29 AM

DBE: The 2020 academic year won’t roll over into next year

3 August 2020 10:44 AM

