The forgotten frontline: dentists and GPs have lost half of their customers

Today at 11:32 Peer reviewed research shows promising results in treating covid symptons Today with Kieno Kammies

Professor Eric Decloedt - Associate Professor: Division of Clinical Pharmacology Stellenbosch University &Tygerberg Hospital

Today at 12:05 Norma Gigaba appears in court: bail extended to 14 Sept case transferred to the regional court in Pretoria. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Noma Gigaba appears in court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Veronica Mokhoali

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 HAWKS explain their involvement in Norma Gigaba case. [Pre- Record] The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi - HAWKS Spokesperson

Today at 12:12 Unrest continues in Kraaifontein during land protests The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Linda Phito - community activist at Community advisory services (NPO)

Today at 12:15 C19 People’s Coalition on uniting people in national day of working class action #C19MassAction The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Keith ! Xam Duarte - member at C19 Peoples Coalition

Today at 12:15 The ANC unravels as scandals over procurements take center stage. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Dr. Sithembile Mbete- Political Analyst lecturer- Dept of Political Sciences at the University PTA

Today at 12:23 Regulations on closure of schools gazetted. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson

Today at 12:26 public protector The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:27 Union reacts to gazetted regulations and Matrics back at school. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Mugwena Maluleke- General Secretary of SADTU

Today at 12:28 How many people have bee and arrested for having dop and entjies in their possession The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Vish Naidoo - National Spokesperson at SA Police Service

Today at 12:37 Cannabis The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Karabo Ozah - Director at Centre For Child Law

Today at 12:37 HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER EXTENDS THE VALIDITY OF VISAS WHICH EXPIRED DURING THE LOCKDOWN AND CALLS FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS INTO THE DRAFT SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZENSHIP ACT REGULATIONS The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi- Minister of Home Affairs

Today at 12:40 a province that leads in the country in terms of clean audits The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sharonne Adams - Western Cape Business Executive AG at Auditor-General Of South Africa

Today at 12:41 Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga released on bail The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Zenzele Ndebele- Journalist based in Zimbabawe.

Today at 12:45 Jo'burg Parks opened!! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Jenny Moodley - Spokesperson for Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

Today at 12:52 Legal Talk: Isiphandla pupil free to return to Christian school The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Maushami Chetty

Today at 12:52 NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN

Today at 13:20 #LightSAred National Campaign for the entertainment and events industry Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Sharif Baker

Today at 13:45 How are caters and function venues surviving/ Food Fanatics Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Elaine Rousseau

Today at 15:10 Are we fighting a losing battle against crime? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

David Bruce

Today at 15:40 Book: Autopsy by Ryan Blumenthal Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ryan Blumenthal

Today at 17:05 Panyaza Lesufi laments ANC being ridiculed on social media Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Adriaan Basson

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Leadership during covid-19 - Catering Business sector The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity' The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...

