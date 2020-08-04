Electricity prices going up by 15%? Not so fast

Tygue Theron is the commercial head at Energy Partners Intelligence and talks to Refilwe Moloto about what consumers can do as they face another possible electricity tariff hike. Per BusinessInsider.co.za: The anticipated 15% can still be adjusted pending consultations between Eskom, Nersa, and the government.



Nersa may appeal the ruling, and may succeed in having the judgement set aside before 1 July 2021. Municipalities are bulk customers and Nersa influences their rate. Other bulk customers? Certain industrial and agricultural facilities. Their input cost increases inevitably come knocking on our wallets.