The World View - A Huge Explosion In Beirut

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:20
Western Cape Government defends 38 million rand PPE tender
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
SANParks open for stay overs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli
Today at 11:32
Flip Phone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
BAT court case begins
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 12:23
WC lifestyle audits
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Cameron Dugmore - Communications Convener at National Planning Commission
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:27
Beirut explosion - what happened
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
SANPUD call for local support & funding to reduce the harms related to drug use (exacerbated by COVID-19)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angela MacBride, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Today at 12:40
Could the liqour ban be lifted soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 12:45
Light SA Red to illuminate CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: news round-up & how events can successfully be hosted online
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:32
Learn to Earn
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Genevieve Kruger
Today at 15:20
Namibia's missing cigarettes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 15:40
Book: "The Pink Line" by Mark Gevisser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Covid-19: Countries led by women doing better
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:20
Vulnerable students and learners struggle to get basic necessities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Donald
Today at 16:55
Covid-free fitness pods
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Schuyler Vorster
Today at 18:13
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Liberty results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Shapeshifter - The story of Afrika Tikkun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man' Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men. 5 August 2020 9:52 AM
Sick of pineapple beer? How to brew traditional beer at home quickly and legally Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works. 5 August 2020 8:58 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet' On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. 5 August 2020 7:21 AM
View all Local
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA 'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein. 4 August 2020 6:49 PM
Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko dismisses SIU moves as 'bad publicity stunt' Former Eskom Group CEO Matshela Koko has scoffed at plans by Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recoup almost R4 bi... 4 August 2020 5:09 PM
Gyms employ 29 000 South Africans. They’re taking to the streets in desperation "We have a 29-page set of world-class safety protocols. We want to get back!" pleads FitSA spokesperson Grant Austin. 4 August 2020 3:26 PM
View all Politics
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b 'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal. 4 August 2020 7:39 PM
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker. 4 August 2020 12:59 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Business
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 3 August 2020 3:43 PM
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions... 1 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
View all World
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - A Huge Explosion In Beirut

The World View - A Huge Explosion In Beirut

5 August 2020 7:58 AM

The global virus the focus falls on Russia, India & the Philippines.

Red card coughing the cough & splutter warning to top footballers. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Amnesty International on Zimbabwe

5 August 2020 9:30 AM

Deprose Muchena is Amnesty International's Director for East and Southern Africa, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about Zimbabwe's turmoil as civil uprisings are being brutally crushed by the state.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel: Navigating manhood and masculinity

5 August 2020 8:48 AM

Women's month is necessary because of men. How do we change patterns of behaviour entrenched over centuries? Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

5 August 2020 7:49 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthcare funders v Council for Medical Schemes

5 August 2020 7:37 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Katlego Mothudi Managing Director at Board of Healthcare Funders

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

5 August 2020 7:04 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: Will remote workers be the first international tourists?

5 August 2020 7:03 AM

Digital nomads and remote worker could be the first post-Covid traveller. Vice-Chair for the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA) Youth Chapter, Tim Louw chats to Refilwe on his proposal to restructure long-term visas, to accommodate these travellers and boost SA tourism. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to legally brew your own beer

5 August 2020 6:59 AM

Refilwe chats to Lucy Corne, editor of On Tap magazine to find out how to legally brew your own beer at home. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to Facebook Marketplace

4 August 2020 8:41 AM

 Looking to sell your stuff to earn some money? Refilwe speaks to Vicki Sleet, a master of Facebook Marketplace, who shares her tips on how to buy and sell on this platform. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom and SIU's R4billion Gupta legal battle

4 August 2020 8:26 AM

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they and the SIU have initiated legal proceedings against the Guptas and a number of others including former Eskom exec's Matshela Koko and Brian Molofe to recoup R4billion  linked to the looting of Eskom through Optimum Coal Mine and associated, Trillian.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Sick of pineapple beer? How to brew traditional beer at home quickly and legally

Local Lifestyle

Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA

Africa World Opinion

[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet'

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Global COVID deaths exceed 700,000, one person dies every 15 seconds on average

5 August 2020 10:08 AM

Tourism Business Council pushes for borders to open as soon as next month

5 August 2020 9:54 AM

MDC Alliance’s Coltart describes Mnangagwa’s message to Zimbabweans as chilling

5 August 2020 9:50 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA