Wednesday Panel: Navigating manhood and masculinity

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:20
Western Cape Government defends 38 million rand PPE tender
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
SANParks open for stay overs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli
Today at 11:32
Flip Phone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
BAT court case begins
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 12:23
WC lifestyle audits
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Cameron Dugmore - Communications Convener at National Planning Commission
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Cameron Dugmore - Communications Convener at National Planning Commission
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:27
Beirut explosion - what happened
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
SANPUD call for local support & funding to reduce the harms related to drug use (exacerbated by COVID-19)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angela MacBride, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Guests
Angela MacBride, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Today at 12:40
Could the liqour ban be lifted soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 12:45
Light SA Red to illuminate CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: news round-up & how events can successfully be hosted online
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:32
Learn to Earn
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Genevieve Kruger
Guests
Genevieve Kruger
Today at 15:20
Namibia's missing cigarettes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 15:40
Book: "The Pink Line" by Mark Gevisser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Covid-19: Countries led by women doing better
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:20
Vulnerable students and learners struggle to get basic necessities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Donald
Guests
James Donald
Today at 16:55
Covid-free fitness pods
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Schuyler Vorster
Guests
Schuyler Vorster
Today at 18:13
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Liberty results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Shapeshifter - The story of Afrika Tikkun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
