Trendspotting Thursdays: From making homes nice to making them the centre of everything we do

Features
News
Today at 07:20
South African in Beirut shares account of life in Lebanon
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Shammas - South African living in Beirut at ...
Today at 08:07
UDM: we can get to 2024 without ANC government
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Special SIU tribunal stops pension payouts for government employees implicated in alleged corrupt activities
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:38
Why Tik-Tok is making the Trump administration nervous
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 10:45
Gift of the givers to hand over brand new hospital wing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 11:45
Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 15:20
Poaching in Kleinmond area
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
'Cigarettes supposedly exported to Namibia are being sold on SA's black market' Former SARS lawyer Telita Snyckers has a theory about why Namibians are struggling to get hold of their preferred SA-made cigarett... 5 August 2020 6:15 PM
View all Local
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man' Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men. 5 August 2020 9:52 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet' On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. 5 August 2020 7:21 AM
View all Politics
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough 5 August 2020 7:15 PM
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie. 5 August 2020 6:49 PM
View all Business
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas. 5 August 2020 11:59 AM
Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works. 5 August 2020 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Eyewitness describes Beirut blast: 'My building started shaking kilometres away' Lester Kiewit speaks to two people in Beirut Nathalie Bucher and Sana Nehmedescribe about what happened. 5 August 2020 1:21 PM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Trendspotting Thursdays: From making homes nice to making them the centre of everything we do

Trendspotting Thursdays: From making homes nice to making them the centre of everything we do

6 August 2020 7:03 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Social Rundown

6 August 2020 6:55 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

Amnesty International on Zimbabwe

5 August 2020 9:30 AM

Deprose Muchena is Amnesty International's Director for East and Southern Africa, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about Zimbabwe's turmoil as civil uprisings are being brutally crushed by the state.

Wednesday Panel: Navigating manhood and masculinity

5 August 2020 8:48 AM

Women's month is necessary because of men. How do we change patterns of behaviour entrenched over centuries? Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men.

The World View - A Huge Explosion In Beirut

5 August 2020 7:58 AM

The global virus the focus falls on Russia, India & the Philippines.

Red card coughing the cough & splutter warning to top footballers. 

#IFQSAT:

5 August 2020 7:49 AM
Healthcare funders v Council for Medical Schemes

5 August 2020 7:37 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Katlego Mothudi Managing Director at Board of Healthcare Funders

The Social Rundown

5 August 2020 7:04 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

 

Wanderlust Wednesday: Will remote workers be the first international tourists?

5 August 2020 7:03 AM

Digital nomads and remote worker could be the first post-Covid traveller. Vice-Chair for the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA) Youth Chapter, Tim Louw chats to Refilwe on his proposal to restructure long-term visas, to accommodate these travellers and boost SA tourism. 

How to legally brew your own beer

5 August 2020 6:59 AM

Refilwe chats to Lucy Corne, editor of On Tap magazine to find out how to legally brew your own beer at home. 

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café

Local

[WATCH] Trump says the US Covid-19 numbers are 'lower than the world'

EWN Highlights

Equal Education angered by DBE missing deadline to roll out nutrition scheme

6 August 2020 6:37 AM

Former Prasa board chair took role while chairing water tribunal, Zondo hears

6 August 2020 6:25 AM

Over 400 new deaths bring SA’s COVID-19 fatalities to more than 9,000

6 August 2020 5:44 AM

