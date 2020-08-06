Trendspotting Thursdays: From making homes nice to making them the centre of everything we do

Today at 07:20 South African in Beirut shares account of life in Lebanon Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mia Shammas - South African living in Beirut at ...

125 125

Today at 08:07 UDM: we can get to 2024 without ANC government Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies: India Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Special SIU tribunal stops pension payouts for government employees implicated in alleged corrupt activities Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

125 125

Today at 10:08 Deutsche Welle Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Daniel Pelz

125 125

Today at 10:38 Why Tik-Tok is making the Trump administration nervous Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak

125 125

Today at 10:45 Gift of the givers to hand over brand new hospital wing Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers

125 125

Today at 11:45 Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

125 125

Today at 15:20 Poaching in Kleinmond area Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nkosinathi Dana

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 18:09 MTN interims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss

125 125

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

125 125