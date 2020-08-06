UDM: we can get to 2024 without ANC government

Today at 12:05 ANC NEC calls for new Scorpions-like agency The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Johann Kriegler- Retired justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa

Today at 12:10 Mboweni cuts emergency PPE procurement The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Joe Maswanganyi

Mkhuleko Hlengwa

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Portfolio Committee MP

Today at 12:10 DIRCO finally speaks out on Zimbabwe- But its just not enough! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lunga Ngqengelele- International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor's spokesperson

Today at 12:15 Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Imtiaz Sooliman

Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers

Today at 12:15 How was the NYDA board picked? How does the selection process happen? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nonhlanhla Ndaba- Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Disabilities.

Today at 12:23 Amabungane investigative journalism unit responds to the Gupta court orders The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Today at 12:23 NYDA board selection clouded by questions about eligibility and whispers of political influence The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Luyolo Mphithi MP – DA Shadow Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities

Today at 12:27 Should there be an amnesty for disclosures about corruption? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Michael Marchant - Research Associate at Open Secrets Project

Today at 12:27 WHO surge team arrives in South Africa The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Patrick Abok, Technical Officer WHO REGIONAL OFFICE FOR AFRICA.

Today at 12:37 Street People policy review The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zahid Badroodien

Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town

Today at 12:37 BAT SA says tobacco ban is unjustifiable and unconstitutional The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:40 Light SA Red illuminates CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sharif Baker, Light SA Red

Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)

Sharif Baker

Today at 12:41 Equal Education angered by DBE missing deadline to roll out nutrition scheme The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tracey Malawana- Equal Education Deputy General Secretary

Today at 12:45 Daily Maverick's Back to the Future initiative The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick

Today at 12:45 Daily Maverick Launches a weekly newspaper. In the middle of the pandemic?? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Styli Charalambous is the co-founder and publisher of Daily Maverick

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:52 Booze ban has made Joburg’s roads safer The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the RTMC

Today at 12:56 Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht: 'We are made for each other' The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Joe Crann- Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star

Today at 13:20 Farming organisation takes government to court of blanket booze ban Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Francois Rossouw

Today at 15:20 Poaching in Kleinmond area Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nkosinathi Dana

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:50 Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Khaya Sithole

Today at 16:10 Update on the situation in Lebanon Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Paula Slier

Today at 16:20 Calls for urgent intervention in Cape Town deeds office Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais

Today at 16:55 PLAAS: Women in informal work Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Refiloe Joala

Today at 17:05 Ongoing trouble along the West Coast Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Chris Nissen

Today at 17:20 Cosatu wants crackdown on procurement Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

Today at 18:09 MTN interims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss

Today at 19:08 At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

