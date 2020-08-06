Covid-19 stigma and bullying at work

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
Chess for Change project for Grade R's aids in brain development
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Howard Goldberg
Today at 12:05
ANC NEC calls for new Scorpions-like agency
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Johann Kriegler- Retired justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa
Today at 12:10
Mboweni cuts emergency PPE procurement
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joe Maswanganyi
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Portfolio Committee MP
Today at 12:10
DIRCO finally speaks out on Zimbabwe- But its just not enough!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lunga Ngqengelele- International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor's spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 12:15
How was the NYDA board picked? How does the selection process happen?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nonhlanhla Ndaba- Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Disabilities.
Today at 12:23
amabungane on the gupta court orders
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 12:23
NYDA board selection clouded by questions about eligibility and whispers of political influence
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Luyolo Mphithi MP – DA Shadow Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities
Today at 12:27
Should there be an amnesty for disclosures about corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Marchant - Research Associate at Open Secrets Project
Today at 12:27
WHO surge team arrives in South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Patrick Abok, Technical Officer WHO REGIONAL OFFICE FOR AFRICA.
Today at 12:37
Street People policy review
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:37
BAT SA says tobacco ban is unjustifiable and unconstitutional
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:40
Light SA Red illuminates CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharif Baker, Light SA Red
Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)
Sharif Baker
Today at 12:41
Equal Education angered by DBE missing deadline to roll out nutrition scheme
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tracey Malawana- Equal Education Deputy General Secretary
Today at 12:45
Daily Maverick's Back to the Future initiative
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:45
Daily Maverick Launches a weekly newspaper. In the middle of the pandemic??
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Styli Charalambous is the co-founder and publisher of Daily Maverick
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Booze ban has made Joburg’s roads safer
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the RTMC
Today at 12:56
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht: 'We are made for each other'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Joe Crann- Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star
Today at 15:20
Poaching in Kleinmond area
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 16:10
Update on the situation in Lebanon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 16:20
Calls for urgent intervention in Cape Town deeds office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Today at 17:05
Ongoing trouble along the West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 17:20
Cosatu wants crackdown on procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
ConCourt dismisses Rob Packham's bid to appeal his murder conviction The Constitutional Court has dismissed Rob Packham's application for leave to appeal his 22-year jail sentence for killing his wif... 6 August 2020 10:48 AM
PPE corruption: Mboweni must issue Treasury instruction for open tenders, say DA DA Finance Shadow Minister Geordin Hill-Lewis says both the DA and Cosatu warned govt as early as May that graft was inevitable. 6 August 2020 9:00 AM
View all Local
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected. 6 August 2020 10:43 AM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
View all Politics
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
View all Business
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas. 5 August 2020 11:59 AM
Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works. 5 August 2020 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected. 6 August 2020 10:43 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful bride in shock as wedding video rocked by Beirut blast Reuters shared a video taken of a bride posing after her wedding in a square in Beirut and the shock of the blast as it jolts the... 6 August 2020 10:20 AM
South African living in Beirut shares account of blast, 'no paracetamol left' Mia Shammas lives and works in Beirut and says the main medical supply storage depot was blown up and meds are urgently needed. 6 August 2020 10:04 AM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
View all Africa
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Covid-19 stigma and bullying at work

Covid-19 stigma and bullying at work

6 August 2020 11:36 AM

Covid-19 stigma is real in the workplace and employees are experiencing bullying and harassment by colleagues. Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié says this is fueled by a lack of knowledge about how COVID-19 spreads and can result in people hiding their illness to avoid discrimination. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies: India

6 August 2020 8:45 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UDM: we can get to 2024 without ANC government

6 August 2020 8:35 AM

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his proposal to scrap the corrupt ANC led government and form a new leadership team to take the country to the 2024 elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Beirut Blast

6 August 2020 7:59 AM

An innocent man finally cleared of murder & freed from a Chinese jail.

The funeral of a peace pioneer the Northern Ireland politician John Hume. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

6 August 2020 7:37 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African in Beirut shares account of life in Lebanon

6 August 2020 7:33 AM

Refilwe speaks to a South African living in Beirut in the aftermath of a huge explosion that ripped through the Lebanese capital on Tuesday. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mboweni shuts down PPE procurement contracts

6 August 2020 7:22 AM

The DA's Shadow Minister for Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis, talks to Refilwe Moloto about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's measures to deal with rampant corruption linked to Covid-19 PPE production and supply contracts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays: From making homes nice to making them the centre of everything we do

6 August 2020 7:03 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

6 August 2020 6:55 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amnesty International on Zimbabwe

5 August 2020 9:30 AM

Deprose Muchena is Amnesty International's Director for East and Southern Africa, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about Zimbabwe's turmoil as civil uprisings are being brutally crushed by the state.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024

Politics Business Opinion Elections

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

[WATCH] Trump says the US Covid-19 numbers are 'lower than the world'

EWN Highlights

Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits: minister

6 August 2020 11:21 AM

SANParks to reopen accommodation at majority of its parks next week Friday

6 August 2020 10:23 AM

Eskom 73-page summons case details how much it wants back from those implicated

6 August 2020 9:55 AM

