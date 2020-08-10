Today at 11:20 UCT GSB Feature Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:32 Crime in CBD down Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Mo Hendricks

Today at 12:10 Minister of Women's Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities reflects on 2020 Women's day The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Hlengiwe Mkhize - Deputy Minister at Department Of Telecommunications & Postal Services

Prof. Hlengiwe Mkhize - Deputy Minister at Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize

Dr Hlengiwe Mkhize

Today at 12:14 Derek Hanekom responds to Zuma's apology for “known enemy agent” tweet The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Derek Hanekom - Minister at Department Of Tourism

Today at 12:17 Women Affected by Mining United in Action highlights plight of women in mining sector The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Francina Nkosi - National Convener at Women Affected by Mining United in Action (WAMUA)

Today at 12:19 Why did the st james huts burn? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Aimee Kuhl

Today at 12:22 14 CT officials to be disciplined over Beitbridge border fence The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...

Today at 12:27 Has the virtual parliament worked? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Cedric Frolick - Deputy Chairman Sport Portfoli/Member Nkandla Ad Hoc Cte at Parliament

Today at 12:37 Follow up: CoCT relooks its homelessness strategy, Street People Policy The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC

Today at 12:45 Lock down survey The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Paolo Giuricich - Founder & Organisation Development Consultant at Smarter EQ

Today at 12:52 Gender pay gap - what rights do women have? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty

Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal

Today at 18:08 Female entrepreneurs have better risk profile for business loans The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Janeesha Perumal - Are Manager at Business Partners

Today at 18:20 Importance of financial literacy for women The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Florbela Yates - Head at Momentum Investment Consulting

Today at 18:39 Leadership during covid-19 ; Theatre industry during a pandemic The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

James Ngcobo - Theatre Director And Producer at The Market Theatre

Today at 19:08 SA consortium aims to add more beds to the national hospital capacity The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dave Kruger - CEO at SAFEPOD

Today at 19:19 Business Book review: The Unicorn's Shadow by Ethan Mollick The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

