Another excellent Restaurant Rescue Project Voucher deal

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
Union has concerns about Grade 7's going back to school.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director
Today at 12:10
Financial impact of universities
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Diane Parker - Deputy Director-General at Department Of Higher Education And Training
Dr. Diane Parker
Today at 12:15
Des van Rooyen expected at state capture inquiry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Glynnis Breytenbach - the DA urgently calls for the justice committee to convene
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glynnis Breytenbach - Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at Da
Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach
Today at 12:23
Hawks bust 16 cops running drug operation out of OR Tambo Airport
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phindi Mjonondwane, Gauteng regional spokesperson - NPA
Today at 12:27
MOVES TO REBUILD A CREDIBLE NPA GAIN HEADWAY.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema, the spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 12:27
Remembering radio legend Bob Mabena
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Randall Abrahams - Judge at Idols
Koketso Sachane
Today at 12:37
Mamabolo: Gauteng COVID-19 storm is here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Acting Gauteng Health MEC
Today at 12:37
40% of contracts to women? Nay says DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Today at 12:40
SA's first digital census to be rolled out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Risenga Maluleke - Statistician General at Statistics South Africa
Today at 12:41
Among 14 types of masks studied, neck fleeces stand out – for possibly making things worse
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards
Today at 12:45
Pollution disaster looms for Mauritius due to oil spill
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Happy Khambule- Climate and energy campaign manager Greenpeace Africa
Today at 12:45
MotoGP rookie Brad Binder, scoops a premier-class grand prix win for SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlen Raymond
Today at 12:52
SA rookie Brad Binder stuns the world at Czech MotoGP
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter.
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
The Influencer Challenge is taking over the internet and we can’t get enough of it
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Yavi Madurai- Social Media Expert and MD Black Box Theory
Today at 13:20
The wedding industry calls on government to ease lockdown regulations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Branford
Today at 13:45
How a 103 year old Cape Town woman recovered from Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kevin Meltzer
Today at 14:10
Profile: Julia Anastasopoulos
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY at ...
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Stanley Sibande
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stanley Sibande
Today at 15:10
Is there a flu season this year?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
A study on gender equity by The Sustainability Institute of South Africa aims to improve market access
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Retha Louw - CEO
Today at 15:40
War Party: How the ANC's Political Killings are Breaking South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Arde - Author of War Party: How the ANC's Political Killings are Breaking South Africa
Today at 15:50
Lebanon president accepts governments resignation after Beirut blast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Slier - Correspondent
Today at 16:10
Cape Point Restaurant, Shop & Funicular on its knees - Santam COVID19 insurance claim rejected
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cobus du Plessis - Group Financial Manager
Today at 16:20
Formation of the new "Scorpions"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Du Toit - Assistant Editor at News24
Today at 16:55
The Birdlasser 150km challenge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trevor Hardaker - wildlife enthusiast and photographe
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde on the latest in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Column by Adriaan Basson | The ANC is unsalvageable. Prepare for a coalition nation from 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - News24
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Eskom play over R100million Covid-19 special bonus to its pensioners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Mateza - Chief Executive and Principal Officer at Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF)
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : How it works ;
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
AdriaanBasson- News24 editor-in-chief.
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
You may possess 1.2kg of dried dagga (kind of), and it's fine to smoke in your car (kind of), says Paul-Michael Keichel. 11 August 2020 11:32 AM
Journalist and author Haji Mohamed Dawjee describes ongoing pain, fatigue, fogginess, lack of concentration and forgetfulness. 11 August 2020 10:57 AM
Professional Educators' Union's Ben Machipi says schools must not be disrupted but is awaiting a meeting with the DBE. 11 August 2020 10:04 AM
An investigation into the R37 million fence found several alleged procurements and fraud committed by 14 senior PWD officials. 10 August 2020 1:50 PM
'Albeit that the apology may have come across as begrudging and even a reluctant apology, I accept it' says Hanekom. 10 August 2020 1:18 PM
Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says when all 4 boreholes are running it will yield 30 million litres of water a day. 10 August 2020 11:25 AM
Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
Businesswoman and social media influencer Zari Hassan scooped the One Africa award for Social Media and Business Innovation. 9 August 2020 11:22 AM
Local sanitaryware brand, Cobra, is equipping young women with useful plumbing skills that will make them more employable. 9 August 2020 8:51 AM
The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
The Mother City's unique sightseeing experience has officially resumed. 8 August 2020 3:08 PM
It's possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
UK researchers at King's College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it's better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
"This is good stuff," says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Another excellent Restaurant Rescue Project Voucher deal

Another excellent Restaurant Rescue Project Voucher deal

11 August 2020 6:43 AM

Chef Neill Anthony, culinary advisor at La Mouette’ are pulling out all the stops to keep the lights on. A R1200 Voucherplan voucher will net you R1200 in free wine as thanks. voucherplan.co.za


Living through Post-Covid syndrome

11 August 2020 8:51 AM

Haji Mohamed Dawjee tells Refilwe about month-long fight against post-Covid syndrome and the lasting effects of this invasive and destructive virus. 
 

Returning Grade 7s caught in crossfire of calls to close schools

11 August 2020 8:30 AM

Unions and parents alike are concerned about grade 7s returning to class today as some SGBs and Cosas have called for schools to be shut. Yesterday the Department of Basic Education issued a warning to those thinking of disrupting classes. Ben Machipi represents the Professional Educators Union, one of the bodies that have been told by the department to see that their members toe the line.

#IFQSAT:

11 August 2020 8:29 AM
The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill (finally) published

11 August 2020 7:39 AM

A new draft law has been published which finally details how much dagga you may have for private use. Paul-Michael Keichel from Schindlers weighs in on the groundbreaking regulations.

Hawks bust 16 cops running drug operation out of OR Tambo Airport

11 August 2020 7:20 AM

Gauteng NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane talks to Refilwe Moloto about a two-year undercover operation by the Hawks to bust 16 officers who were selling narcotics confiscated from drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport.

Tech industry confronts offensive terms

11 August 2020 7:06 AM

Several major technology firms are dropping offensive coding terms like "master" and "slave" as well as “blacklist” and “whitelist”. Co-founder of CodeSpace Emma Dicks explains what these terms mean and what they might be known as is the future. 

The Social Rundown

11 August 2020 6:34 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

Emerging Economies

10 August 2020 8:43 AM

Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

The Magashule factor: What does Ace have up his sleeve?

10 August 2020 8:31 AM

Ace Magashule's sons and friends have been linked to lucrative deals but the ANC secretary general remains defiant at a time when the ANC-led government is drowning in allegations of Covid-19 contract corruption. Refilwe Moloto speaks to investigative reporter and writer Pieter-Louis Myburgh about what we need to know about Magashule.

New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc.
Local Business Lifestyle

Local Business Lifestyle

'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going
Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

It's far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research
Business Opinion Lifestyle

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
11 August 2020 12:01 PM

11 August 2020 12:01 PM

Back to school for over 90,000 Gr 7 pupils in the Western Cape
11 August 2020 11:39 AM

11 August 2020 11:39 AM

Dodgy cops get stern warning from new IPID boss Jennifer Ntlatseng
11 August 2020 10:50 AM

11 August 2020 10:50 AM

