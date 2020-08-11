Living through Post-Covid syndrome

Today at 12:10 Union has concerns about Grade 7's going back to school. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director

125 125

Today at 12:10 Financial impact of universities The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Diane Parker - Deputy Director-General at Department Of Higher Education And Training

Dr. Diane Parker

125 125

Today at 12:15 Des van Rooyen expected at state capture inquiry The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:15 Glynnis Breytenbach - the DA urgently calls for the justice committee to convene The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Glynnis Breytenbach - Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at Da

Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach

125 125

Today at 12:23 Hawks bust 16 cops running drug operation out of OR Tambo Airport The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Phindi Mjonondwane, Gauteng regional spokesperson - NPA

125 125

Today at 12:27 MOVES TO REBUILD A CREDIBLE NPA GAIN HEADWAY. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sipho Ngwema, the spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority

125 125

Today at 12:27 Remembering radio legend Bob Mabena The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Randall Abrahams - Judge at Idols

Koketso Sachane

125 125

Today at 12:37 Mamabolo: Gauteng COVID-19 storm is here The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jacob Mamabolo- Acting Gauteng Health MEC

125 125

Today at 12:37 40% of contracts to women? Nay says DA The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Natasha Mazzone

125 125

Today at 12:40 SA's first digital census to be rolled out The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA

Risenga Maluleke - Statistician General at Statistics South Africa

125 125

Today at 12:41 Among 14 types of masks studied, neck fleeces stand out – for possibly making things worse The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards

125 125

Today at 12:45 Pollution disaster looms for Mauritius due to oil spill The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Happy Khambule- Climate and energy campaign manager Greenpeace Africa

125 125

Today at 12:45 MotoGP rookie Brad Binder, scoops a premier-class grand prix win for SA The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Charlen Raymond

125 125

Today at 12:52 SA rookie Brad Binder stuns the world at Czech MotoGP The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter.

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:56 The Influencer Challenge is taking over the internet and we can’t get enough of it The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Yavi Madurai- Social Media Expert and MD Black Box Theory

125 125

Today at 13:20 The wedding industry calls on government to ease lockdown regulations Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tracy Branford

125 125

Today at 13:45 How a 103 year old Cape Town woman recovered from Covid-19 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kevin Meltzer

125 125

Today at 14:10 Profile: Julia Anastasopoulos Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY at ...

125 125

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Stanley Sibande Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Stanley Sibande

125 125

Today at 15:10 Is there a flu season this year? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 A study on gender equity by The Sustainability Institute of South Africa aims to improve market access Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Retha Louw - CEO

125 125

Today at 15:40 War Party: How the ANC's Political Killings are Breaking South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Greg Arde - Author of War Party: How the ANC's Political Killings are Breaking South Africa

125 125

Today at 15:50 Lebanon president accepts governments resignation after Beirut blast Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Paula Slier - Correspondent

125 125

Today at 16:10 Cape Point Restaurant, Shop & Funicular on its knees - Santam COVID19 insurance claim rejected Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Cobus du Plessis - Group Financial Manager

125 125

Today at 16:20 Formation of the new "Scorpions" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pieter Du Toit - Assistant Editor at News24

125 125

Today at 16:55 The Birdlasser 150km challenge Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Trevor Hardaker - wildlife enthusiast and photographe

125 125

Today at 17:05 Premier Winde on the latest in the Western Cape Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:20 Column by Adriaan Basson | The ANC is unsalvageable. Prepare for a coalition nation from 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Adriaan Basson - News24

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:39 Eskom play over R100million Covid-19 special bonus to its pensioners The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Linda Mateza - Chief Executive and Principal Officer at Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF)

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa

125 125