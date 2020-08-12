Are today's student drivers better prepared than we were?

The K53 might not change all that much, but how we prepare student drivers for the reality of the road sure has. Refilwe finds out what that entails from a local driving school.
Lockdown regulations which allow leisure travel for intra-provincial travel was recently implemented. After more than four months in lockdown South Africans grabbed the chance to get out of the house over the long weekend with both hands. Accommodation providers and tourism sites have seen this first hand. Marketing manager at LekkeSlaap Gerriline Fouche is on the line to tell us how bookings have picked up.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Haji Mohamed Dawjee tells Refilwe about month-long fight against post-Covid syndrome and the lasting effects of this invasive and destructive virus.
Unions and parents alike are concerned about grade 7s returning to class today as some SGBs and Cosas have called for schools to be shut. Yesterday the Department of Basic Education issued a warning to those thinking of disrupting classes. Ben Machipi represents the Professional Educators Union, one of the bodies that have been told by the department to see that their members toe the line.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A new draft law has been published which finally details how much dagga you may have for private use. Paul-Michael Keichel from Schindlers weighs in on the groundbreaking regulations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gauteng NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane talks to Refilwe Moloto about a two-year undercover operation by the Hawks to bust 16 officers who were selling narcotics confiscated from drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Several major technology firms are dropping offensive coding terms like "master" and "slave" as well as “blacklist” and “whitelist”. Co-founder of CodeSpace Emma Dicks explains what these terms mean and what they might be known as is the future.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chef Neill Anthony, culinary advisor at La Mouette’ are pulling out all the stops to keep the lights on. A R1200 Voucherplan voucher will net you R1200 in free wine as thanks. voucherplan.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST