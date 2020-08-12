The World View - Joe Biden makes history with his presidential running mate

Today at 10:33 Cartoon drawing courses Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:45 ISIS members linked to new years eve mosque attack in Verulam KZN, evading arrest..How active are ISIS cells in SA? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jasmine Oppermann

125 125

Today at 11:05 Jan Vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

125 125

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-What is the mood of SA businesses at the moment? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

125 125

Today at 12:27 Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his vice presidential candidate The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

125 125

Today at 12:33 Dariusz Dziewanski: what my research into 'Cape Town gangsters who use extreme violence to operate solo' revealed The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London

125 125

Today at 12:40 The long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions- virtual public webinar The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 12:52 Tech Talk: How has online learning been revolutionized by COVID 19? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE:: Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 Consumer Corner The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125