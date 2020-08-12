Funeral costs rise amid pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
Cartoon drawing courses
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
ISIS members linked to new years eve mosque attack in Verulam KZN, evading arrest..How active are ISIS cells in SA?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann
Today at 11:05
Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-What is the mood of SA businesses at the moment?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:27
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his vice presidential candidate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
Today at 12:33
Dariusz Dziewanski: what my research into 'Cape Town gangsters who use extreme violence to operate solo' revealed
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London
Today at 12:40
The long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions- virtual public webinar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: How has online learning been revolutionized by COVID 19?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE:: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Ceramic Industries
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mbhazima Shilowa say he raised red flags about Des Van Rooyen back in 2015 Former Gauteng premier, Shilowa says he knew he knew Van Rooyen when he was the mayor of Merafong, and it was a disaster. 12 August 2020 9:23 AM
Cops drove over cat then left it to suffer and die - SPCA "It’s a crime!" says Jaco Pieterse (Chief Inspector, Cape of Good Hope SPCA). "We’re lodging a formal complaint with Ipid." 12 August 2020 8:50 AM
'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding DA's Kevin Mileham says 'the City has been frustrated purely by petty bureaucracy and power politics,' after High Court judgment. 12 August 2020 7:48 AM
View all Local
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers. 11 August 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption' "Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 11 August 2020 3:04 PM
New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc. You may possess 1.2kg of dried dagga (kind of), and it’s fine to smoke in your car (kind of), says Paul-Michael Keichel. 11 August 2020 11:32 AM
View all Business
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption' "Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 11 August 2020 3:04 PM
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime? "Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!" 11 August 2020 12:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Funeral costs rise amid pandemic

Funeral costs rise amid pandemic

12 August 2020 8:40 AM

The average cost of a basic funeral in South Africa has risen by up to 25% since lockdown started. According to funeral parlours prices had to be hiked because of extra Covid-19 related expenditure, including protective equipment. Manesh Govender, president of the National Funeral Directors Association will shed light on the context of the sudden increase. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View - Joe Biden makes history with his presidential running mate

12 August 2020 8:07 AM

Dutch drugs mega-factory the scale of the drugs bust is extraordinary.
 
The Harry & Meghan book finding freedom” has been published. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

12 August 2020 7:55 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cat (allegedy) run over by Cape cops

12 August 2020 7:37 AM

The cops might be in hot water after CCTV caught them running over a cat in Woodstock. What are your legal responsibilities when (unintentionally) injuring an animal? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shilowa on explosive Zondo Commission testimony

12 August 2020 7:22 AM

Mbhazima Shilowa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a shocking day of testimony at the Zondo Commission where former National Treasury DG, Lungisa Fuzile  squared off against the man who spent all of four days as our Finance Minister, Des Van Rooyen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's tourism industry sector welcomes intra-provincial travel

12 August 2020 6:53 AM

Lockdown regulations which allow leisure travel for intra-provincial travel was recently implemented. After more than four months in lockdown South Africans grabbed the chance to get out of the house over the long weekend with both hands. Accommodation providers and tourism sites have seen this first hand. Marketing manager at LekkeSlaap Gerriline Fouche is on the line to tell us how bookings have picked up. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are today's student drivers better prepared than we were?

12 August 2020 6:46 AM

The K53 might not change all that much, but how we prepare student drivers for the reality of the road sure has. Refilwe finds out what that entails from a local driving school. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

12 August 2020 6:31 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Living through Post-Covid syndrome

11 August 2020 8:51 AM

Haji Mohamed Dawjee tells Refilwe about month-long fight against post-Covid syndrome and the lasting effects of this invasive and destructive virus. 
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Returning Grade 7s caught in crossfire of calls to close schools

11 August 2020 8:30 AM

Unions and parents alike are concerned about grade 7s returning to class today as some SGBs and Cosas have called for schools to be shut. Yesterday the Department of Basic Education issued a warning to those thinking of disrupting classes. Ben Machipi represents the Professional Educators Union, one of the bodies that have been told by the department to see that their members toe the line.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding

Local Politics

Cops drove over cat then left it to suffer and die - SPCA

Local

Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Cash-strapped NSA promised additional funding by GP education

12 August 2020 9:34 AM

EC govt lifestyle audit: Mabuyane reiterates importance of ‘clean’ leadership

12 August 2020 9:06 AM

Scientists assure public SA's COVID vaccine trial safe as over 1k people enrol

12 August 2020 9:00 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA