Everyday Xhosa : SUZA

Latest Local
'She clung to life' - CT paramedic recovers from Covid after 44 days in hospital An EMS paramedic from Khayelitsha has recovered from the coronavirus after 44 days in hospital, 23 days of which were spent in ICU... 15 August 2020 11:44 AM
National Park opens for cyclists and hikers to enjoy West Coast flower season The Postberg section of the West Coast National Park has reopened for the annual flower season until the end of September 2020. 15 August 2020 11:02 AM
National Park opens for cyclists and hikers to enjoy West Coast flower season The Postberg section of the West Coast National Park has reopened for the annual flower season until the end of September 2020. 15 August 2020 11:02 AM
View all Local
Jobless graduates stage march: 'Government has no clear plan for us' A movement of jobless graduates staged a demonstration at Church Square in Pretoria on Friday demanding that the government tackle... 14 August 2020 3:36 PM
Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert Attorney and cannabis activist Ricky Stone says it may be premature to criticise the draft dagga bill in its current form as it wi... 14 August 2020 2:15 PM
Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert Attorney and cannabis activist Ricky Stone says it may be premature to criticise the draft dagga bill in its current form as it wi... 14 August 2020 2:15 PM
View all Politics
We need to urgently send some state capture miscreants to prison - Bonang Mohale Prominent SA businessman Bonang Mohale says the government needs to restore public trust by bringing corrupt officials to book. 14 August 2020 1:02 PM
2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR Researchers say that the amount of load shedding in 2020 has already exceeded 2019, and the year could still get worse. 14 August 2020 10:44 AM
2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR Researchers say that the amount of load shedding in 2020 has already exceeded 2019, and the year could still get worse. 14 August 2020 10:44 AM
View all Business
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It's possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
View all Entertainment
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Everyday Xhosa : SUZA

Everyday Xhosa : SUZA

14 August 2020 6:55 AM

Our #EverydayXhosa word for the week is SUZA/UMSUZO. Find out from Qingile what it means. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Binge Club - "This is what a feminist looks like

14 August 2020 8:36 AM

Bombshell (ShowMax/DStv Now)
'The provocative real story of three smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America's most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous.'

Seriously Single (Netflix)
'While her free-living bestie urges her to embrace singlehood, a social media expert craving commitment can't stop following the life of a former love.'

Good Girls (Netflix)
'When sisters Beth and Annie and their best friend Ruby become fed up with playing by the rules and not getting the respect they deserve, they band together to take control of their lives -- by holding up a local grocery store. But new to the game of crime, they get pulled in deeper than they ever imagined -- and the only way out of this will be together.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alan Committie - Streaming with Laughter

14 August 2020 8:32 AM

Alan Committie takes to the digital airwaves on Saturday, 15 August with a brand new show. Be sure to get your tickets on Quicket. He tells Refilwe what viewers can expect. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Middle East Peace Deal

14 August 2020 7:56 AM

VJ day 75 years on there’ll be a rare public appearance by Prince Philip.
 
Donald Trump’s showers an actual spat in America over faucet flow.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

14 August 2020 7:42 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three Golden Arrow buses set alight

14 August 2020 7:39 AM

Bus services were disrupted on Friday morning as three Golden Arrow buses were set alight, destroying two while a third one was able to be salvaged. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson for Golden Arrow Buses

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Threat of a second wave if we ease restrictions?

14 August 2020 7:28 AM

Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, Prof Salim Karim talks to Refilwe Moloto about the threat of a second wave of infections as the country anxiously awaits news of a loosening of lockdown regulations, and moving to level 2.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

14 August 2020 6:32 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia have they really come up with a Covid-19 vaccine?

13 August 2020 8:43 AM

Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape secession: What the law says

13 August 2020 8:27 AM

Constitutional expert Pierre De Vos talks to Refilwe Moloto about the practical, legal impediments that would spell failure for any attempts to secede the Cape from the rest of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

