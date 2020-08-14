Three Golden Arrow buses set alight

Bus services were disrupted on Friday morning as three Golden Arrow buses were set alight, destroying two while a third one was able to be salvaged. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson for Golden Arrow Buses
Alan Committie takes to the digital airwaves on Saturday, 15 August with a brand new show. Be sure to get your tickets on Quicket. He tells Refilwe what viewers can expect.LISTEN TO PODCAST
VJ day 75 years on there’ll be a rare public appearance by Prince Philip.
Donald Trump’s showers an actual spat in America over faucet flow.
Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, Prof Salim Karim talks to Refilwe Moloto about the threat of a second wave of infections as the country anxiously awaits news of a loosening of lockdown regulations, and moving to level 2.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Our #EverydayXhosa word for the week is SUZA/UMSUZO. Find out from Qingile what it means.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show executive producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Constitutional expert Pierre De Vos talks to Refilwe Moloto about the practical, legal impediments that would spell failure for any attempts to secede the Cape from the rest of South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST